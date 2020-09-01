Dungeons & Dragons Launches a New DM Screen Wilderness Kit

Dungeons & Dragons has released a new Wilderness Kit that's specifically designed for helping Dungeon Masters run D&D adventures out in the wild. The set includes a DM screen that's decorated with a gorgeous fantasy landscape, and features helpful tables for weather, foraging, navigation, food and water needs, ship speeds, and more.

The Wilderness Kit also includes a dry-erase hex map (with 100 numbered hexes), a dry erase journey tracker, 3 perforated sheets with punch-out cards for tracking initiative and referencing conditions, a card storage box, two laminated reference sheets for Actions in Combat and Wilderness Chases, and 1 Wilderness Rules sheet.

Pre-orders for the kit are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date slated for November 17th. You won't be charged until it ships. It will likely be very useful when playing the upcoming Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden adventure which is slated to arrive on September 15th. Pre-orders for that book are live here on Amazon for $34.99 (30% off).

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

In related news, Dungeons & Dragons debuted Tasha's Cauldron of Everything last week. It's the second major ruleset expansion for the Fifth Edition of D&D behind Xanathar's Guide to Everything in 2017. It contains 22 new subclasses, new character customization options, and more.

If you were waiting for the book to come down off its $49.95 list price, today is the day. At the time of writing, Amazon has Tasha's Cauldron of Everything on sale right here for $29.97 (40% off) with a release date slated for November 17th. Again, you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are this will be the max discount (or very close to it), so lock it down while you can. It could go up at any time.

