Elden Ring Art Books Are Basically Buy One, Get One Free

Elden Ring, one of the most beautiful open world video games around, has two art books that are currently for sale on Amazon. Elden Ring: The Official Art Book Volume I and Volume II are both $60 list price, but they are currently on sale for $40.73 and $36.36 respectively. To add good news on top of good news, Amazon has also included these two art books in their buy one get one 50% off sale, giving fans another reason to pick up the combo.

With the extra 50% included from the sale, the total comes out to $59, making this the best time to grab the pair and walk away having spent less than the original price of one of the books.

You can add both books to your cart here on Amazon. Note that the deal can be mixed and matched with any other item in Amazon’s B1G1 50% off sale. Be aware the price will correct itself and include the deal once you hit checkout. There, you will see a “multi-buy” discount of about $18, bringing it from $77 to $59. The sale runs through tomorrow, October 26 2024, so if you’re interested in these savings, head over soon.

While you’re at it, you might want to pick up the Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 3: Shadow of the Erdtree here on Amazon. It’s set to launch on Halloween.

Elden Ring again took over the lives of many gamers this past summer when a new DLC was released, Shadows of the Erdtree. The new content was immediately popular, receiving positive reviews from players and critics alike. Currently, Shadows of Erdtree holds a score of 94 on the videogame review site, Metacritic. The DLC was so popular, in fact, that it ended up selling over 5 million copies.

This DLC reinvigorated fans’ love of the original Elden Ring, bringing players right back in for even tougher boss battles, awe-inspiring locations, and deep lore – the exact things that fans love and look for in a fantasy-filled universe like this one. If you missed your chance to play the DLC this past summer, don’t worry, a digital code is up on Amazon right now for XBox and Playstation players can grab the entire Elden Ring game plus the DLC, on Amazon right here. The PlayStation version is a physical copy.

