Final Fantasy 7 Remake Soundtrack Available on Digital, Returns on CD

The soundtrack from Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake was released as a 2-LP vinyl set earlier this year followed by a Limited Edition CD and digital release in May. If you missed that Limited Edition CD release, a new physical option has opened up alongside the digital version.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack includes 156 tracks and is available to own digitally via the following sources:

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack is also available in 7-disc CD set that you can pre-order here on Amazon for $66.99 with shipping slated for July 31st. It appears to be missing the bonus disc from the "Special Edit" Japanese version of the CD collection that contained 24 additional tracks that are not available on digital. Both versions have packaging featuring some sweet Final Fantasy art, but the Special Edit version was definitely a bit better. That version has sold out via retail, but can still be acquired here on eBay. The track list for the CD collections can be found here. Just omit disc 8 for the standard edition.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4.You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

