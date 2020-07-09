Final Fantasy 7 Poster Collection and Remake Art Book Are On Sale

Final Fantasy VII Remake hit the PlayStation 4 back in April, and we've seen a number of tie-in merch releases since then that range from the soundtrack to retro FFVII polygon figures. However, fans still have a poster book and art book to look forward to in addition to the next installment of Remake.

We'll start with the Final Fantasy VII Poster Collection, which will include 22 removable large-format (11x14 inches), full-color art prints "drawn from the world of Final Fantasy VII, including Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, Crisis Core, and Final Fantasy VII Remake". Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $22.49 (10% off) with a release date set for November 17th (you can check out samples of the posters in the Amazon link). Note that you won't be charged until the book ships, and if the price goes any lower during the pre-order period, you'll automatically get the upgrade. That means if you pre-ordered when the book was at list price, you don't need to change anything.

Next up we have the Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview art book, which is described as a "full-color, lavishly illustrated introduction to the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake" that "offers both new players and longtime fans essential information on characters, settings, gameplay, and more, as well as introductory comments from producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura".

The book has already been released in Japan, but it won't come stateside until September 8th. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $16.53 (34% off). Again, you won't be charged until it ships and you're covered by the pre-order guarantee.

The official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake reads:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

