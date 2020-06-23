Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figure Pre-Orders are Back

One look at these Final Fantasy VII Polygon figures from Square Enix will likely bring a smile to the face of longtime Final Fantasy fans. However, you have a decision to make about them - and you had better make it sooner rather than later.

The 2-inch figures are based on the pixelated look of the characters in the original 1997 game and include Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Reno, Sephiroth, and Red XIII. Rare variants will be inserted into shipments randomly. However, the figures are sold in pricey blind boxes of 8, meaning that you won't know which figures you'll recieve, and you will likely get doubles. Then again, that's what eBay is for. The prices will likely make up for initial losses - especially if you're lucky enough to get a chase.

If you want to roll the dice, the figures are available to pre-order here at Amazon for $64. They sold out here at Entertainment Earth at launch back in March, so you'll want to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later (you won't be charged until they ship). If they sell out, you can get them directly from Square Enix as a backup. The figures are set for release on September 1st.

On a related note, the soundtrack from Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake was released as a 2-LP vinyl set earlier this year followed by a Limited Edition CD and digital release in May. If you missed that Limited Edition CD release, a new physical option has opened up alongside the digital version.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack includes 156 tracks and is available to own digitally via the following sources:

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack is also available in 7-disc CD set that you can pre-order here on Amazon for $66.99 with shipping slated for July 31st. It appears to be missing the bonus disc from the "Special Edit" Japanese version of the CD collection that contained 24 additional tracks that are not available on digital. Both versions have packaging featuring some sweet Final Fantasy art, but the Special Edit version was definitely a bit better. That version has sold out via retail, but can still be acquired here on eBay. The track list for the CD collections can be found here. Just omit disc 8 for the standard edition.

