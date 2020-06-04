The First Warhammer 40,000 Figures From McFarlane Toys Have Arrived

McFarlane Toys announced that they would be getting into the Warhammer 40,000 game with a line of figures back at Toy Fair 2020, and they made good on that promise today with the release of the Ultramarines Primaris Assault Intercessor and Necron Warrior.

Both figures are highly detailed and come in 7-inch sale with up to 22 points of articulation and a whole bunch of accessories. Official descriptions for both figures are available below along with pre-order links. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images that show off the detail. As you'll see, it looks like McFarlane did a fantastic job with these - and the prices are great. Kinda makes Bandai look bad.

McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Primaris Assault Intercessor Action Figure - Pre-order on Amazon or Entertainment Earth ($19.99) with shipping slated for September 30th: "Space Marines are the champions of the Imperium, Mankind’s most elite fighting force. The combat prowess of these heavily augmented warriors is backed up by the best weaponry and equipment the Imperium can provide. Clad in nigh-impenetrable power armor, each Space Marine combines excellent close combat skills with deadly shooting accuracy. Space Marine armies are hard-hitting, able to tactically adjust to any foe or situation. A wide range of troops and vehicles enables them to launch lightning strikes, armored spearheads, airborne assaults, or any other strategy a commander can envision. Includes a Heavy Bolt Pistol, Astartes Chainsword, and base."

McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Necron Warrior Action Figure - Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth ($19.99) or Pre-Order on Amazon ($24.99) with shipping slated for September 30th: "Beneath the skin of the galaxy lurks the eldritch menace known as the Necrons. Having long ago made a devil’s bargain to swap the frailties of flesh for undying metal, they now stir to murderous wakefulness on worlds uncounted after millions of years of slumber, and seek to reclaim the stars from those who have usurped them.

Though they have the nigh-indestructible bodies of killer machines, the Necrons possess a macabre and captivating character, and their armies are many and varied. Whether it be a council of haughty Overlords and genius Crypteks fighting to outdo one another, a relentless phalanx of android warriors, a fast-moving swarm of Canoptek constructs, or an entire dynasty ready for war, no other army can match the resilience and sophisticated weaponry of the Necrons on the battlefield. Includes Gauss Flayer, Canoptek Scarab, and base."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.