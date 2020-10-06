The Friday the 13th Collection Blu-ray Box Set is About to Drop
Horror fans looking for for something to dive into for Halloween need look no further than the the Friday the 13th Blu-ray Collection. It includes all 12 films on 16 discs, plus all of the previously released bonus materials, a bunch of new bonus materials (full details below), a fancy slipcase (each film also comes in a separate Blu-ray case with the original theatrical artwork), a 40-page collectible booklet, new 4K transfers of Parts 1-4, and more.
The new Friday the 13th Blu-ray boxed set hits shelves on October 13th (a Tuesday, but still) and is limited to 13,000 units. You can grab it here on Amazon for $132.99. It can also be had here at Walmart for the same price and here at Best Buy for $139.99. The full breakdown of the set and its special features can be found below.
DISCS ONE & TWO: Friday the 13th (1980)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut)
- Audio Commentary With Director Sean S. Cunningham, Screenwriter Victor Miller, And More (Unrated Cut)
- Fresh Cuts: New Tales From Friday The 13th
- The Man Behind The Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
- A Friday The 13th Reunion
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 1
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- S. Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- K. Radio Spot (NEW To The Set)
- S. Theatrical Trailer
- International Theatrical Trailer (NEW To The Set)
DISC THREE: Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Amy Steel Podcast Interview
- Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
- Friday's Legacy: Horror Conventions
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 2
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FOUR: Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)
- NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements
- In 2D And A NEW 3D Version
- Audio Commentary With Actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker, And Dana Kimmell
- Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror
- Legacy Of The Mask
- Slasher Films: Going For The Jugular
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 3
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FIVE: Friday the 13th: The FInal Chapter (1984)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Audio Commentary With Director Joe Zito, Screenwriter Barney Cohen, And Editor Joel Goodman
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 4
- Slashed Scenes With Audio Commentary By Director Joseph Zito
- Jason's Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter
- The Lost Ending
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
- Jimmy's Dead Dance Moves
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC SIX: Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, And Tiffany Helm
- Audio Commentary With Director/Co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, Actors John Shepherd And Shavar Ross
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 5
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
- New Beginnings: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part V
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC SEVEN: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, And CJ Graham
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin, Actor Vincent Guastaferro, And Editor Bruce Green
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood - Part 6
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
- Jason Lives: The Making Of Friday The 13th: Part VI
- Meeting Mr. Voorhees
- Slashed Scenes
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (New to the Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC EIGHT: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1987)0comments
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And Actor Kane Hodder
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And actors Lar Park Lincoln And Kane Hodder
- Jason's Destroyer: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VII
- Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
- Makeover By Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
- Slashed Scenes With Introduction
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC NINE: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
- Audio Commentary With Director Rob Hedden
- Audio Commentary With Actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett, And Kane Hodder
- New York Has A New Problem: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
- Slashed Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISCS TEN & ELEVEN: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements (Theatrical Version)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements With HD inserts (Unrated Version)
- NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, And Kane Hodder
- NEW Audio Commentary With Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
- Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Screenwriter Dean Lorey
- Additional TV Footage With NEW Optional Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
- Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISC TWELVE: Jason X (2002)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Kane Hodder, Writer Todd Farmer, And Peter Bracke
- NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus, And Todd Farmer
- Audio Commentary With Director Jim Isaac, Writer Todd Farmer, And Producer Noel Cunningham
- The Many Lives Of Jason Voorhees – A Documentary On The History Of Jason
- By Any Means Necessary: The Making Of Jason X – Making-Of/Production Documentary
- Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC THIRTEEN: Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu, Actors Robert Englund And Ken Kirzinger
- 21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including The Original Opening And Ending With Optional Commentary By Director Ronny Yu And Executive Producer Douglas Curtis
- Behind-The-Scenes Coverage Of The Film's Development – Including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts, And Principal Photography
- Visual Effects Exploration
- My Summer Vacation: A Visit To Camp Hackenslash
- Pre-Fight Press Conference At Bally’s Casino In Las Vegas
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Music Video: Ill Nino "How Can I Live"
DISC FOURTEEN: Friday the 13th (2009)
- Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – Remembering The Groundbreaking Original Movie
- Terror Trivia Track With Picture-In-Picture Comments From The Cast And Crew
- The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees – A Look At The Making Of
- Additional Slashed Scenes
- The Best 7 Kills
DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC (#1)
- NEW Interview With Composer Harry Manfredini
- NEW Location Featurette On Parts 1 & 2
- The Friday The 13th Chronicles – An 8-Part Featurette
- Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – A 3-Part Featurette
- Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
- Tales From The Cutting Room Floor
- Friday The 13th Artifacts And Collectibles
- Jason Forever – Q&A With Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham, And Kane Hodder
DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC (#2)
- Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – Including Interviews With Adrienne King And Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)
- Slice And Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – Including Interviews With Corey Feldman And John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)
- Trailer Reel – All 12 Trailers In A Row
- Friday The 13th (2009) TV Spots
- Friday The 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit
