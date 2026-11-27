A major aspect that’s yet to get explored in the Dragon Ball multiverse is the only living king of the Saiyans, Universe 6’s Sadala. The Tournament of Power revealed to the Z Fighters that there is an existing Saiyan planet. Goku and Vegeta lost their home world in Universe 7 when Frieza destroyed Planet Vegeta. However, the sister universe to theirs still featured Planet Sandala which is represented by young Saiyan fighters Cabba, Caulifla and Kale.

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Cabba reveals himself to be a Saiyan when he meets Goku and Vegeta, and they find out that the planet still very much exists. They learn that the Saiyans are much more peaceful, but still carry a lot of power when called upon in combat. The only teaser that isn’t revealed is who or what King Sadala is. He doesn’t make an on-screen appearance, so no one knows what he looks like, how powerful he is or how he rules. The statements from everyone else make it sound like a peaceful existence, but everything isn’t always what it seems in the alternate universes either. There’s still a lot left to answer.

Is Sadala His Own Ruler Or More Like King Vegeta?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

A funny “got you” moment from Dragon Ball Super is when the Z Fighters find out who Frost is. They see him as the morally good alternate to Frieza initially. However, it’s all an elaborate ruse, as he’s actually a double agent of sorts that could care less about others and is just out for himself. Could Sadala be the same? Now, the Saiyans from Universe 6 have already laid the groundwork for being good individuals, but their home world might have secrets they don’t even know. King Sadala might mirror King Vegeta more than they think.

Nevertheless, in all likelihood, he could just as easily be a good king that treats his subordinates with respect. Would his powerful ability match his Saiyan brethren from another universe? He’s got a lot to match up to from Universe 7. King Vegeta proved a powerful Saiyan in his lifetime. The war-torn Saiyans built up their strength through attrition over the years as war never stopped while working for Frieza. Sadala and the Universe 6 Saiyans live in peace, so would he carry the similar strength to his royal counterpart? Knowing Goku and Vegeta, it’s likely they’ll want to find out that answer.

Universe 6 Saiyans Show Rage Is Alive

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The newest Saiyans proved one element similar to the originals, and that’s activating their rage to become Super Saiyans. This lone facet tells the fans a lot about Sadala. The planet isn’t full of friendly pacifists. They’re ready to step up and fight. The lone remaining king of the Saiyans clearly didn’t send Cabba, Caulifla and Kale to the Tournament of Power with just well wishes.

Cabba, specifically as a member of the Sadala Defense Forces, displays what the expectations are to defend his planet. King Sadala doesn’t want fake tough guys in the fight. They seem to match what he wants in a soldier, which likely tells the audience that Sadala is a Super Saiyan too. There’s a lot left to unpack in this particular arc. However, there’s little doubt that it won’t get addressed at some point.

It’s the last remaining Saiyan planet in existence, and Vegeta and Goku would want to see the planet and its king soon. What do you think King Sadala will be like if Dragon Ball Super ever introduces him? Let us know in the comments.