Funko Launches a New Wave of Marvel Zombies Pop Figures With Exclusives

DC Comics and Marvel are getting equal time with Funko today. The new releases started with a range of Imperial Palace Batman Pop figures in the DC lineup, and that was followed by a new collection of Pops in the Marvel Zombies lineup. Let's break it down...

In the common collection of new Marvel Zombies Pops, Thor, Gambit, Dr. Doom, Red Hulk and M.O.D.O.K are joining the ranks of the undead. Pre-orders for these figures are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. Inside those links you'll also find new Pop Keychains of Zombie Gambit, Thor, and Dr. Doom.

This Marvel Zombies wave also includes a handful of exclusives which are / will be available to pre-order via the links below.

Funko's line of Marvel Zombies figures are based on the five-issue miniseries of the same name written by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) that Marvel published between 2005 and 2006. You can find some of the previously released Marvel Zombies Funko Pops here on Amazon.

