Funko Launches a New Army of Darkness Ash Williams Pop Figure Exclusive

Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams character from the Evil Dead series is a horror icon, and Funko just delivered a new and improved Pop figure based on his appearance in the 1992 film Army of Darkness. The movie was the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise from Sam Rami, and the one that most people probably identify Ash Williams with.

The new Ash Funko Pop comes complete with his signature metal gauntlet, blue shirt and cape, Necronomicon, and boomstick. The detail is great on this figure - right down to the cuts on his face.

Pre-orders for the Army of Darkness Ash Williams Funko Pop are live here at Hot Topic for $12.50. It's an exclusive, so when it sells out at Hot Topic it's gone for good - unless you're willing to spend more for one here eBay.

The new Ash Williams Pop figure follows Army of Darkness Pop figures that were released in 2014. Funko also released a wave of Pop figures based on the short-lived TV series Ash vs Evil Dead in 2016.

In addition to the Funko Pop, Evil Dead fans have the upcoming film Evil Dead Rise to look forward to. The film comes from The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin:

"For me, the key thing I kept reminding myself of, when you're in the trenches and you're developing something, was to make sure it's a roller coaster," Cronin previously shared with ComicBook.com about the key to a new Evil Dead. "To make sure that it has twists and turns and that it's visceral and engaging. To sum all that up, to come back to what I just said, I wanted to create a roller coaster of terror. That was really the key for me. my memories of Evil Dead, when I watched them at a young age, always marveling at 'how does this even exist?' It just continues to poke at my brain and refresh every time I watch it. So to boil it down to an even simpler thing was that it's experiential. It has to be a horror experience. And that''s the key and that's what I'm trying to achieve with this."

