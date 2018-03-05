10 Geek Culture Things That Need Funko Pop Lines

Funko’s catalogue of products seems to be ever-growing, with more and more things from the world of pop culture coming under the Funko umbrella. Even just in recent weeks, the company has unveiled collectibles for everything from Avengers: Infinity War to Mister Rogers to The Princess Bride, and quite a lot in between.

Odds are, if you’re a fan of something in pop culture, there’s usually some sort of Funko product that’s been made for it (and you probably already have it on your desk). And yet, there are quite a few properties in the pop culture world that have yet to get the Funko treatment, but absolutely deserve to be made into little Pop! figures.

Granted, there are some figures that Funko can not make anytime soon, largely due to licensing issues. But this is a sort of wishlist of licenses we’d like to see them have, and make collectibles of sooner than later.

While this is by no means a complete list, we thought we’d highlight ten things in the geek culture realm that we want to see made into Funko Pops (or other Funko products).

‘Supergirl’

As we highlighted earlier this year, Funko’s array of Arrowverse-related products could definitely use an update, with plenty of characters that would look perfect in the already-existing Pop! line.

The most glaring example of this is Supergirl, namely because the show essentially has next-to-no Funko products. Sure, there are some products related to the comic incarnation of Supergirl, and Melissa Benoist’s portrayal made it into a subscription box-exclusive Rock Candy figure.

But the show has accumulated plenty of fan-favorite characters over the years, many of whom have distinct enough outfits to translate into Pop form. From the titular Girl of Steel to characters like Martian Manhunter, Reign, and Livewire, the line would be a delight for plenty of DC fans.

‘Wynonna Earp’

Another fan-favorite, female-led show that has yet to enter the Pop! game is none other than Wynonna Earp.

The Syfy series has achieved a sort of cult status over the years, with plenty of fans motivated to buy any form of merchandise. And, as the show enters its third season, there’s no reason why Funko Pops couldn’t be part of that.

Pretty much any of the show’s main characters would translate into Pop! form pretty well, from Wynonna and Waverly to Dolls and Doc Holiday. And come on, how adorable would a Pop! version of Officer Haught be?

‘American Gods’

American Gods became a cult hit when it debuted on Starz last year, providing a lavish and intricate adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s book.

The possibility of the show entering the Funko world was teased back in 2016, before the show even debuted, but no updates have really happened yet.

Between those who fell in love with Shadow Moon and company through the television series, and those who have adored the original book for years, American Gods Pops would definintely have an audience. Plus, there are so many characters that would warrant variants and exclusives, like Media and Technical Boy.

‘Young Justice’

Pivoting back to the DC Comics world for a bit, it’s pretty easy to see Funko making some sort of Young Justice products.

The fan-favorite animated series may have first debuted when Funko Pops were in their infancy, but there’s definitely resources to make the show’s cast of characters now.

Whether it’s a line with costumes inspired by the original series’ tenure, or one that ties into the upcoming third season, there’s definitely a market for fans to collect Pop! versions of characters like Artemis, Kid Flash, and Miss Martian. And the distinct character designs of Young Justice would translate perfectly beyond the Pop! world, either in Funko’s more standard action figures or in an adorable wave of Pint Size Heroes.

Runaways

Another group of spunky comic book teenagers that should enter the Pop! world is none other than the Runaways.

The roster of characters have been experiencing a sort of resurgence over the past year, thanks to both the TV series and the successful comic revival from Rainbow Rowell. And luckily, the TV characters look enough like their comic book counterparts to make the line have a wide appeal.

Just picture it now – Pops of each of the individual Runaways, a glow-in-the-dark “Chase” variant of Karolina Dean, and even a bonus two-pack with Gert and Old Lace.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ & ‘Legend of Korra’

This one has been on plenty of fans’ wishlists for years now, but hasn’t become a reality just yet.

Both of the beloved Nickelodeon series have become bona fide hits over the past ten-or-so years, and are still carrying on through various comics and tie-in materials.

While there’s no telling if and when Funko would be able to make the Avatar or Korra figures, their recent deluge of Nickelodeon-related figures has given fans a newfound sense of hope. And both shows have more than enough notable characters to span Pops, action figures, and maybe mystery minis.

‘Archer’

Another animated series that has been on fans’ wishlists is Archer.

With the beloved FXX series gradually pacing towards its conclusion, now feels like a better time than ever to bring them into the Funko world.

Sure, some possible variants wouldn’t necessarily be… safe for work. But there are plenty of unique character designs to make a Pop line (or even an entry into Funko’s Action Figures) worthwhile.

‘Pacific Rim’

Just days ago, another Guillermo del Toro property entered the Funko world, with the company announcing three figures inspired by The Shape of Water. But you know what would be a great line to make next? Pacific Rim.

The monster epic has become a sort of cult classic over the past five years, but has a surprisingly small amount of official merchandise. A Funko line could easily change that, and bring plenty of the franchise’s unique characters along with it.

From Raleigh Becket, Mako Mori, and Stacker Pentecost in their Jaeger suits, to a three-pack of the Hansens (including their dog), to anything that Newt and Hannibal Chau wear, it’s pretty darn easy to picture a Pacific Rim-inspired line. And quite a few of the characters from this month’s Pacific Rim Uprising could join the fold as well.

Injustice

Funko has a pretty good stake in the video game world, making characters from everything from Overwatch to Plants vs. Zombies. So why can’t DC’s wildly popular video game series join in on the fun?

While some of the characters have plenty of Pop! variants under their belt (we’re looking at you, Batman), the Injustice character designs are almost all distinct enough to warrant a Pop! figure. And the game’s endless customization options would translate to plenty of fun Pop! exclusives or chases.

Plus, what other line would be able to include the Justice League, Hellboy, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so seamlessly?

DC Rebirth

Speaking of, there are plenty of DC Comics characters who could use a sort of Pop! update (or a Pop! debut), and a “Rebirth”-inspired line would be a pretty great way to do that.

The relaunch saw the DC universe pivoting into a new direction, complete with plenty of characters earning new costumes. Some of the most distinct ones would translate pretty perfectly into Pop! form, and give fans new versions of the characters to collect.

From characters who need a newer comic book inspired Pop! (We’re looking at you, Green Arrow), to ones who have yet to get standard comic incarnations (Black Canary, Huntress, Kid Flash, Batwoman, etc), to new characters altogether (Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz), there’s plenty of material to make a delightful Rebirth line. A few bonus variants or off-shoots could enter the fold too, whether inspired by “The Button”, Metal, or Doomsday Clock.