Funko Soda Adds Iron Man, The Tick, Captain Cold and More

Funko's latest wave of limited edition Funko Soda figures has arrived, and the flavors include Avengers: Endgame Iron Man, The Tick, Devo (Satisfaction), and the Flash supervillain Captain Cold.

If you aren't collecting Funko Soda figures yet, here's the deal - each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size and a pre-order link (Entertainment Earth). Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

In other Funko news, a super-sized Fantastic Four Galactus Pop figure has finally been released! It's appropriately jumbo sized at 10-inches tall as opposed to the last Galactus Pop figure, which was inexplicably standard. It also includes a smaller Silver Surfer Pop figure that can be displayed in Galactus' hand or detached to display on its own. To top things off, the Galactus figure has a shiny metallic finish and a classic comics look.

Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $45.99. Note that the Pop is a Previews Exclusive, so it will be available at comics shops and specialty retailers in limited quantities. A sell out is inevitable on this one, so reserve it while you can. You won't be charged until it ships.

