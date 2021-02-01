Funko Fair 2021: The Complete Funko Pop Pre-Order List
For nearly a year now, Funko has been running virtual Pop figure conventions in place of cancelled events such as NYCC and SDCC. Given the ongoing pandemic situation, it will be some time before these conventions can resume in-person events. So, Funko forged ahead in 2021 with their first Funko Fair - a two week mega event that showcased hundreds of new products in their Funko Pop lineup. The event concluded on January 29th, but if you missed out on any of the new releases you can get caught up right here on our Funko Fair pre-order master list.
Funko Fair 2021 ran from January 19th through the 29th, with a new drop of Pop figures happening hourly on most of these days. Each series of drops had a theme like Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and anime. Here's a map that illustrates how things went down:
Below you'll find all of the new Funko Fair 2021 Pop figure releases (and other merch) broken down by theme and date with pre-order links. You can also keep up with new Funko Fair pre-orders here on Amazon, here at Walmart, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Hot Topic.
Note that these new Funko Pop figure and SODA releases are a standard mix of commons and exclusives. That is to say, there aren't any convention exclusive stickers to collect. However, there are plenty of retailer exclusives, which are marked as such on our list.
Day 1 Releases for January 19th, 2021 / Star Wars Theme:
- The First Ever Star Wars and The Mandalorian Funko Pop Keychains - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Walmart
- Star Wars: Hoth Luke Skywalker Pop with Pin - Pre-order at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mystery Minis - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / GameStop
- Star Wars Funko Pop Pins: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / BoxLunch
- Star Wars Valentine's Day Funko Pops - Pre-order details can be found here
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pops (Includes Ben Solo) - Pre-Order details can be found here
- Funko SODA - Beetlejuice / All Might / Scooby Doo Werewolf - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Harry Potter Snape and Dumbledore Patronus Pops - Coming soon to WizardingWorld.com
- Paka Paka Soda Cat Plush - Pre-order on Amazon
Day 2 Releases for January 20th / Anime Theme:
- Dragon Ball Funko Pops and Keychains (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- Tokidoki - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Saint Seiya (Originally announced at Toy Fair 2020) - Order at Walmart
- Naruto: Shippuden (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- Bakugan (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- One Piece (INCUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- Hatsune Miku / Megurine Luka - Pre-order at Walmart / Pre-order at Hot Topic (INCLUDES HT EXCLUSIVE)
Day 3 Releases for January 21st / Sports and Games Theme:
- Gamer Food Plush - Pre-order at GameStop
- Assassin's Creed Valhallla (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- New Pokemon Funko Pops - Pre-order details can be found here
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice / Sekiro - Pre-order at Walmart
- Funko SODA - Jetsons, Ghostbusters, Rocky and Bulllwinkle, Quaker Quisp - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- WWE - Pre-order at Walmart / GameStop (EXCLUSIVE)
- NBA Legends - Pre-order at Walmart
- Major League Baseball - Pre-order on Amazon
- Five Nights at Freddy's Pop Figures, Statues, and Plush - Pre-order on Amazon / Pre-order at Walmart (EXCLUSIVES Coming Soon)
Day 4 Releases for January 22nd / Marvel Theme:
- WandaVision Funko Pops - Previously announced / Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Stan Lee Funko Street Art (EXCLUSIVE) - Pre-order at GameStop
- Marvel Loungefly Bags - Order at Loungefly
- Marvel Battleworld Frost Giant Mega Pack - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Spider-Man Miles Morales Pops - Previously announced / Pre-order details can be found here
- Deadpool 30th Anniversary Pops (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- Infinity Warps Pops - Mix of old and new figures (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) / Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Hot Topic
- Marvel Lucha Libre Pops - Previously announced / Pre-order details can be found here
- Marvel Black Light Pop Sockets - Coming Soon
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Mix of old and new figures / Pre-order details can be found here
Harry Potter Patronus (Lupin) - Pre-order on Amazon / WalmartDay 5 Releases for January 25th / Movies Theme:
- Pop Directors Spike Lee - Pre-order at Walmart
- Cool Runnings - Pre-order details can be found here
- Fast & Furious 9 / Dominic and Jakob - Pre-order details can be found here
- Bram Stoker's Dracula (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES) - Pre-order details can be found here
- White Men Can't Jump - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / 2-Pack Exclusive at Target
- The Mummy - Pre-order details can be found here
- The Goonies - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
Day 6 Releases for January 26th / TV Theme:
- The Office - Pre-order details can be found here (ALL EXCLUSIVES)
- Transformers vs GI Joe Mystery Box - Pre-order at GameStop (EXCLUSIVE)
- GI Joe - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- The Umbrella Academy - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- TMNT Super-sized Krang - Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (EXCLUSIVE)
- Bewitched - Pre-order details can be found here
- Frasier - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Walmart
- Happy Days - Pre-order details can be found here
- His Dark Materials - Pre-order at Walmart
Day 7 Releases for January 27th / Animation Theme:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop Pins - Pre-order at Walmart
- Godzilla vs. Kong - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru - Previously Announced / Pre-order details can be found here
- Clifford the Big Red Dog - Pre-order at Walmart / Hot Topic (FLOCKED EXCLUSIVE / Coming Soon)
- Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Rick and Morty - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Solar Opposites - Pre-order details can be found here
- Super Chicken - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Line Friends - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dilbert - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Day 8 Releases for January 28th / Disney Theme:
- Pinocchio - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Artist Series Pops - Pre-order details can be found here (EXCLUSIVES)
- Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Lilo & Stitch - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Luca - Pre-order on Luca on Amazon / Alberto
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit Pop Pins - Pre-order at Hot Topic
- Raya and the Last Dragon / Previously Released - Pre-order details can be found here
- Valentine's Day Winnie the Pooh - Pre-order at Hot Topic (EXCLUSIVE)
Day 9 Releases for January 29th (FINAL DAY) / DC Comics and Music Themes:
- Superman - Action Comics #1 Comic Cover Pop - Pre-order details can be found here
- The Flash - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- DC Pop Pins - Pre-order at Walmart
- Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary - Pre-order details can be found here (INCLUDES EXCLUSIVES)
- Britney Spears - Pre-order at Walmart
- Motorhead Ace of Spades Pop Album - Pre-order here at Walmart
- AC / DC Highway to Hell Pop Album - Pre-order here at Walmart
- Aaliyah - Pre-order at Walmart
- Brett Michaels (with Chase) - Pre-order at Hot Topic
- Kid 'N Play - Pre-order at Walmart
- Devo - Pre-order at Walmart
- Fall Out Boy - Pre-order at Walmart
