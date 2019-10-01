The Fantastic Four Gets Ten Fantastic Funko Pops

Funko has just unveiled a huge wave of Marvel Fantastic Four Funko Pop figures and Mystery Minis, and they look, uh…fantastic. However, there was a questionable desision regarding the Galactus Pop figure. More about that in a moment.

The standard wave of Fantastic Four Pop figures includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, Thing, Mole Man, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, H.E.R.B.I.E., Super-Skrull, and Galactus. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January.

Inside that link you’ll also find a range of Mystery Minis that includes Mister Fantastic, a stretched version of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, Thing, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, Galactus, Mole Man, Namor, Super-Skrull, and Terrax. Variants of Silver Surfer, Doctor Doom, and Invisible Woman will be hitting GameStop soon.

As far as exclusives Pops in this wave are concerned, look for Thing wearing a disguise at Barnes and Noble, a partially invisible Invisible Woman at GameStop, a glow-in-the-dark Human Torch as a Funko Specialty Series exclusive, a variant of the Specialty Series Human Torch at Hot Topic, and a 10″ Thing at Target in the coming months.

And that 10-inch Pop Thing brings us to the questionable decision mentioned earlier. Why is this super-sized figure not Galactus? The only way to remedy this situation is to make a version of Galactus that matches the 19-inch Batman Pop figure that Funko recently released.

