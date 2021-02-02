Funko's Dark Nights: Death Metal Batman Pop Shreds On His Scythe Guitar

Funko has added yet another Previews Exclusive Pop figure to their DC Comics Dark Nights series, and this one rocks harder than most. It comes from the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, and features Death Metal Batman shredding on his flaming scythe guitar.

More specifically, the new Funko Pop appears to be based on the Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 variant cover by Doug Mahnke. It's so awesomely over-the-top that you can't help but love it. That said, pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 with shipping slated for April. Again, it's a PX Exclusive, so when they sell out they're gone for good.

On a related note, Funko's massive Funko Fair 2021 event wrapped up last week, and one of the big releases was a wave of new Wonder Woman 80th anniversary Funko Pops. Among those Pop figures was a Previews Exclusive Pop figure based on Wonder Woman from DC's Dark Knights: Death Metal. If you though Batman's scythe guitar was metal, check out Wonder Woman's Chainsaw of Truth.

If you're super lucky, you'll get an ever better, rarer Chase version that glows in the dark. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for May.

If you missed it, you can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Pops released during the course of Funko Fair 2021 right here via our master list. Hundreds of new figures were released, including plenty of exclusives.

If you're unfamiliar, the synopsis for Dark Nights: Death Metal reads:

"Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin!"

