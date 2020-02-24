Funko Toy Fair 2020 Exclusive Pop Figure Pre-Order Guide

When it comes to New York Toy Fair, Funko goes all out – and 2020 was no exception. Their slate of Pop figure releases for this year’s show absolutely enormous. Hundreds of figures were unveiled, and you can catch up with everything you missed via our master list. However, if you’re a collector that wants to go right after the exclusives, we have you covered.

Many of the retailer exclusives were slow to go up for order on Friday and Saturday, but most of them are up for grabs at the time of writing. A complete breakdown of these exclusives along with the retailers where they can be pre-ordered can be found below.

As for the rest of the Funko Pops from Toy Fair 2020, the standard releases can be ordered here at Walmart (best prices), here on Amazon, and here on Entertainment Earth.

The Office

Pre-order exclusives via:

The Boys

I’m proud to announce @TheBoysTV Pop! series as part of our Toy Fair New York 2020 reveals! #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/XoDoXCesLr pic.twitter.com/eIdZo3RN4g — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) February 21, 2020

Pre-order exclusives via:

Marvel’s Avengers

Pre-order exclusives via:

Pokemon

Pre-order exclusives via:

Target (No 10-inch Mewtwo, but there is a 10-inch Vulpix)

My Hero Academia

Pre-order exclusives via:

Dragon Ball Super

Pre-order exclusives via:

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Pre-order exclusives via:

Saint Seiya

Pre-order exclusives via:

Inuyasha

Pre-order exclusives via:

Disney Villains

Pre-order exclusves via:

Marvel

Pre-order exclusives via:

Wonder Woman 1984

Pre-order exclusives via:

Marvel Zombies

Pre-order exclusives via:

My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty

Pre-order exclusives via:

Hello Kitty x Team USA

Pre-order exclusives via: