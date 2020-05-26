Funko's New Star Wars Game Pop Figures Include Revan and Malak From Knights of the Old Republic

Funko has launched a wave of Pop figures based on Star Wars video games Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Battlefront, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. They're all pretty fantastic, but odds are you'll be most excited about the inclusion of Darth Revan and Darth Malak from KOTOR.

Additional Pop figures in the wave include a hooded Yoda from Battlefront, and a Shadow Trooper from The Force Unleashed. All four Pop figures are GameStop exclusives which can be pre-ordered here for shipment in July. We highly recommend going after Revan and Malak first - odds are pretty high that these figures will be the first to sell out. Note that GameStop is also home to Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Shadow Stormtrooper figure, which is available to pre-order here with the same shipping window as the Pops.

In other Disney-related Funko news, a Pop figure 2-Pack based on the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme launched earlier today. The meme originated with an episode of the 1967 ABC Spider-Man cartoon entitled "Double Identity", which involved a criminal named Charles Cameo impersonating Spider-Man in order to steal art. Funko could have gone with a Moment Pop figure to depict the scene from the meme, but they wisely chose to run it as a 2-pack with a background insert, which makes it more versatile. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. It's a limited edition and Entertainment Earth has the exclusive on this one, so reserve it while you can.

On that note, Entertainment Earth is in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event that includes all of the Star Wars and Marvel Pop figures you can handle. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

