G.I. Joe ReAction Snake Eyes and Blind Woodsman Arctic Rescue Vehicle Pack Is up for Pre-Order

In the third episode of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero animated series titled “The Worms of Death” (1983), Snake Eyes finds himself in a tough spot. He’s suffering from radiation poisoning while lost in an arctic storm. To make matters worse, he’s attacked and knocked unconscious by a polar bear. Fortunately, a blind woodsman is there to save his life and help him recover. He also introduces Snake Eyes to his faithful pet wolf Timber.

This memorable deep cut from the G.I. Joe Sunbow era that has been recreated in action figure form by Super7 for their ReAction line. The pack includes 3.75-inch figures of Snake Eyes and the Blind Woodsman with pistol and radioactive canister accessories. It even includes a full sled with six sled dogs. To top it all off, Snake Eyes glows red in the dark.

Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Arctic Rescue Vehicle with 3 3/4-Inch Snake Eyes & Blind Woodsman ReAction Figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $74.99 with a release date set for January 2022. You can find additional Super7 G.I. Joe releases right here at Entertainment Earth – including the 7-inch Ultimates Sunbow Snake Eyes with Timber set ($54.99).

Note that Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber: Alpha Commandos set is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $41.99 with a release date set for March 2022.