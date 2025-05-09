Get 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Novels and Art Books For $8 With This Bundle Deal

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is vast, and still going strong. While Cyberpunk might be deep in the future, the backstories of the characters and the challenges they face feel relatable and personal, a sign of a well written story. If you’re someone who hopes to dive even deeper into the story of Cyberpunk, then Fanatical has a bundle deal for you. Until May 16th you can head deeper into the world of Cyberpunk with the Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Novels Collection, which includes 6 graphic novels from Dark Horse and 1 gorgeous art e-book for only $7.99 (valued at $91.93).

The 6 comics included will take you deeper into the politics of Cyberpunk than ever before, while the included e-book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077, offers even more insight into the political decline of the country and the world that led to so much disarray. Additional details and a full breakdown of the books in the bundle can be found below.

You can grab Fanatical’s Cyberpunk collection right here while it lasts. Note that each comic or book will be downloaded as a PDF. By purchasing this bundle, you’ll also receive an extra 5% off towards your next Fanatical purchase. The books included in the bundle are as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams – “Winner, 2023 Hugo Award—Best Graphic Story or Comic! Two scavengers veer paths in their pursuit of happiness through the streets of Night City. Tasha and Mirek make a living for themselves stealing cyberware and indulging in parties and braindances. Tasha is rowdy and wild–she seeks to up her street cred to become the most famous gangster in the city. Mirek, on the other hand, is a calm introvert–he longs for something more–meaning, belonging, warmth. He soon finds hope in an unexpected braindance. As he and Tasha chase their dreams, their paths begin to deviate. Where will they find the happiness they’ve been searching for? Does it even exist to be found?”

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team – “Nadia, an assistant EMT for a privately-owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout. After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia discovers that her new extraction subject is Apex—the man who’s responsible for Nadia’s former team members’ deaths.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Where’s Johnny – “A hardboiled journalist bent on taking down the corrupt corporations of Night City finally gets his chance to do it. Drunk, cynical, and stubborn journalist Thompson is working hard to wake up the populace–keeping their eyes and ears closed to the filth and corruption of corporate-run Night City is a choice and he’s going to blow their self-prescribed diversions to pieces.”

Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word – “A new urban development proposal is being pushed through city council—a flagrant infraction on those safeguarded by the Valentinos gang—one to indulge the selfish and decadent lifestyles of the wealthy and displace the eldery in a historic housing block. They enlist the service of three cyberpunks to discreetly and strategically terminate the project. With a mole on the inside, a waitress who dishes out more than meals, a government official with a fetish—everyone has their secrets, and each one is about to get exposed.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout – “A braindance repairman’s daily encounters with his clients reveal the deterioration of the human mind and the desperation driving those to surrender to illusion. But not everyone desires a happy ending. Riddled with doubt, self-hatred, and guilt, he soon discovers the answer to pain . . . comes in a blackout.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice – “During a routine shift, Todd, an employee at Night City Area Rapid Transit, encounters an altercation between a mysterious woman and the Maelstrom gang. As the woman attempts to escape, she hands him a chip. To find her and uncover the data, he sets off on a wild journey through the city’s seedy mekka and dangerous wastelands where he meets a sly new client, crazy cyberpunks, and the infamous Johnny Silverhand.”



The World of Cyberpunk 2077 – “An insightful, captivatingly designed, full-colour book that transports readers to the futuristic megalopolis of Night City–the epicentre of the vibrant new action RPG from CD Projekt Red. Step into the year 2077, a world dotted with dystopian metropoles where violence, oppression, and cyberwar implants aren’t just common–they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Delve into incisive lore to discover how the economic decline of the United States created a crippling dependence on devious corporations and birthed the Free State of California.”