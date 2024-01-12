Get Almost Every Discworld Novel For Only $18 With This Bundle Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't discovered Sir Terry Pratchett's iconic Discworld fantasy series yet, today is your lucky day. For many fans, collecting all 41 of the main novels (and debating the correct reading order) becomes something of an obsession. Today, you can knock out a huge chunk of that goal and save as much as $383 in the process thanks to Humble Bundle's latest deal.

Until January 31st, you can get 38 of the 41 mainline Discworld novels for as little as $18 right here at Humble Bundle, with a portion of all sales going to charity. If you prefer, you can get smaller 9 and 3 book bundles for $10 and $1 respectively. Just keep in mind this bundle is only available to US readers, and that you'll need a free Kobo.com account to access the ebooks. You can also choose to pay more for the bundles if you would like additional funds to go to charity. In case, the charity is Room to Read – a nonprofit that seeks to improve literacy and gender equality through education.

The only Discworld novels that are not included in this bundle are The Last Hero (#27 in the series), Raising Steam (#40) and The Shepherd's Crown (#41). At the very least you owe it to yourself to give Discworld a go with the $1 tier, which includes the first three novels – The Colour of Magic, The Light Fantastic, and Equal Rites. Just keep in mind that some would say that the Discworld series doesn't fully find its footing until you get several books in. However, they can be read out of order and by theme which is why many suggest starting out with a book like Guards! Guards! and continuing through the City Watch series. You could also start with Mort and continue through the Death series, start with Equal Rights and go through the Witches series, and so on. The possibilities are endless.

Personally, I enjoyed reading the books chronologically to see how Terry Pratchett's vision for the Discworld universe evolved. In its pages you'll find humor, philosophy, and fantasy storytelling that will keep you coming back. It could very well be the best $18 you'll ever spend on books.