Humble Bundle’s ‘Your Move’ Deal Lets You Pay What You Want for Moonbreaker & Other Strategy RPGs

If your Steam library is looking a little sparse in the turn-based strategy department (… or even if it isn’t), Humble Bundle currently has a deal that’s hard to ignore. The new “Your Move” bundle packs up to $161 worth of strategy RPGs into a pay-what-you-want setup, and part of your purchase goes straight to charity. Win-win.

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What’s in the Bundle?

The headliner here is Moonbreaker, a tactical tabletop-style strategy game set in a universe by Brandon Sanderson (The Stormlight Archive, The Mistborn Saga). If you’ve been curious about the game, but haven’t pulled the trigger, this is basically the universe handing you your permission slip.

Beyond Moonbreaker, the bundle includes Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken, a dreamlike puzzle-strategy hybrid that’s equal parts eerie and engaging, and Dungeons of Aether, which blends dungeon exploration, tactical combat, and just enough mystery to keep you playing through the night. There’s 10 items total, with a mix of turn-based strategy and story-driven RPG experiences built around player choice.

How Much Does It Cost?

You can jump into this tactical/strategy world for as little as $5, which gets you access to the entry tier. Want the full bundle and that sweet $161 value? You can pay more to unlock everything! The tiered structure means you’re in control of how much you spend. All games come as Steam keys, with Windows support across the board and some Mac/Linux compatibility depending on the title.

A portion of every purchase supports Hilarity for Charity, the nonprofit co-founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen focused on Alzheimer’s awareness and caregiving. When you check out, you can actually split your contribution between the developers, Humble Bundle itself, and the charity, which is a nice touch that makes spending money on games feel slightly less self-indulgent.

The bundle is live right now, but it won’t be around forever (19 more days, as of the time of this writing). And once you grab your keys, you have until May 13, 2027 to redeem them, so no panic-installing is necessary… at least until next year.