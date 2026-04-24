LEGO Reveals First-Ever Shrek Sets for the Franchise’s 25th Anniversary

2026 is apparently the year that LEGO finally gives Shrek his moment in the brick-built spotlight. Better late than never, though!

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Twenty-five years after that crass, yet lovable green ogre first stomped onto the big screen, LEGO has officially announced its first-ever Shrek-themed sets. Hey now, Shrek’s an all-star.

The Swamp Has Never Looked Better

LEGO is celebrating the Shrek franchise’s 25th anniversary with a lineup of sets that fans have been begging for. The centerpiece of the collection is Shrek’s Swamp, a detailed, buildable recreation of the iconic muddy homestead you’ve seen in every film. It comes with the crooked little house, the “Beware Ogre” sign, the outhouse… the whole deal. Puss in Boots even makes a cameo in Minifig form.

Alongside the swamp build, LEGO is also releasing character-focused BrickHeadz sets featuring Shrek, Gingy, and Donkey. Seeing Donkey rendered in LEGO brick form is probably something you didn’t know you needed until right now.

Pricing and Availability

This collection is squarely aimed at the generation that grew up with Shrek in theaters and has since graduated to buying things like LEGO sets for their desks and shelves (instead of their floors). These aren’t kids’ builds. The swamp set is especially set firmly in the “display piece” category.

That said, if you’ve got little ones who are just discovering the magic of Far Far Away, building these together sounds like a pretty great weekend plan, especially with the BrickHeadz.

As far as pricing goes:

Pre-orders for both sets are now live on LEGO’s website with a shipping date of June 1, 2026, timed to coincide with the anniversary celebrations.

LEGO is Finally a Believer

When LEGO’s pop culture sets get the IP right, they really get it right. And Shrek, a franchise that has somehow only grown more beloved with time, looks like a natural fit for the brick treatment.

Whether you’re a die-hard collector, a nostalgic millennial, or just someone who wants Donkey on their desk, dive into the swamp now to secure your pre-order!