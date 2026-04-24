One Piece Fans Can Save on These Funko Pop! Figures Right Now

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally start (or expand) your One Piece Funko Pop! collection, right now is your time!

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Amazon is currently running some discounts on a handful of fan-favorite figures, with most of them landing under $20. If you’re a longtime Straw Hat loyalist or just getting into the series, there’s something here worth grabbing. A few premium and exclusive options are in the mix too, for the collectors who take their shelves very seriously.

Here’s a rundown of standout One Piece Funko Pop! deals you can grab right now:

Nico Robin (Egghead Arc)

Robin fans, this one’s for you. This newer Egghead Arc version of Nico Robin brings a fresh look to one of the crew’s most beloved members, clocking in at the standard 3.75-inch display size that fits neatly into any existing collection. It’s pulling strong reviews (4.9 out of 5 stars!), and if you’re building out the Straw Hat lineup, skipping Robin would just feel wrong.

Boa Hancock with Snake

Sitting at roughly 40% off, the Boa Hancock with Snake figure is kind of hard to scroll past. The sculpt is pretty impressive, with the snake accessory giving it a dynamic, display-ready quality that makes it stand out even if you’re not building a full crew lineup. It’s a great standalone piece.

Luffy Gear Five (Glow-in-the-Dark Exclusive)

This is the premium pick of the bunch. The Luffy Gear Five Glow-in-the-Dark Exclusive comes in at a larger ~5.3 inches, features lightning effects, and actually glows in the dark. It’s priced higher than the rest, but for a figure commemorating one of the most iconic transformations in the entire series, that feels justified. Collector-focused all the way.

Roronoa Zoro (Chance at Chase Variant)

This Zoro listing comes with a 1-in-6 chance of landing the rare chase variant, which, if you’ve ever chased a chase figure before, you know is equal parts thrilling and slightly dangerous for your wallet. At roughly $11, the base figure alone is a solid value, and the shot at something rarer makes it an easy add-to-cart.

Nami

High ratings, consistent demand, and a classic design that holds up, Nami is exactly the kind of reliable pick that works whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a One Piece fan in your life. Easy gift. Great figure.

Between the discounted staples and the standout exclusives, this is a great moment to add to your Funko Pop! or One Piece collection. Stock on popular Funko Pop! figures tends to fluctuate fast, especially when deals are live, so don’t overthink it.

Hit the links above and grab your favorite characters before they’re gone!