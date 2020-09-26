Ghostbusters GhostPopper Revealed at Hasbro PulseCon (Exclusive)

Hasbro's first-ever PulseCon is in full swing, and it's brought with it announcements and reveals from many beloved properties, including Power Rangers, Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. Joe, and more. Now you can add Ghostbusters to the mix, as Hasbro is bringing back a classic toy from Kenner's Ghostbusters line, and it's none other than the Ghostbusters GhostPopper. The NERF-styled blaster originally released back in the 1980s, and it's back with some slick retro-styled packaging. The blaster you remember has kept its design and style and the six soft foam GhostPops that serve as the blaster's ammunition. It also comes with two cut-out targets of Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmellow Man on the back of the box, and you check it out up-close starting on the next slide.

The Ghostbusters GhostPopper is available exclusively at Walmart.

GHOSTBUSTERS KENNER CLASSICS GHOSTPOPPER

(Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: January 1, 2021)

Poltergeist popping action is back with the GHOSTBUSTERS Kenner Classics Ghostpopper from Hasbro! Inspired by the classic blaster from Kenner, this retro Ghostpopper is a must have for any Ghostbusters fan and features original Kenner deco and package art inspired by the iconic look from the 80s. Comes with six soft foam Ghostpops and three cut-out Ghost Targets. Available exclusively at Walmart.

You can check out everything going down at the Ghostbusters panels during PulseCon below.

Part 1: Classic Ghostbusters

Panelists: Ernie Hudson, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team

We’ll begin by celebrating the iconic 1984 film. Tune in for ghostly surprises, classic toy news, and a visit from a very special guest: Ernie Hudson, otherwise known as Winston Zeddemore from Ghostbusters! Get ready to hear him answer your fan questions!

Part 2: The Making of Kenner The Real Ghostbusters Toys

Panelists: Mark Boudreaux, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team

We’ll continue our journey through the 80’s with an inside look at the making of the Real Ghostbusters toys from original Kenner toy designer, Mark Boudreaux. Next, you’ll see behind the scenes of sculpting with Dave. Finally, meet the Hasbro team that relaunched the Kenner Real Ghostbusters toys in 2020. Hear about how they answered the call to bring this beloved toy line back for the fans and be the first to see the next Kenner Real Ghostbusters toy to hit shelves!

Part 3: Ghostbusters Afterlife

Panelists: Jason Reitman, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team

We’ll end our celebration with a nod to the future… the new Ghostbusters Afterlife feature film, coming to theaters in March 2021. Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of Ghostbusters Afterlife, will take you on a tour of the Ecto-1 that was used in the new film. He’ll end his tour with an exciting reveal! You’ll then hear from the Hasbro team about the next toy inspired by the Ghostbusters Afterlife film to hit shelves!

