G.I. Joe Classified March 2025 Livestream Pre-Orders Are Here

Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series livestream for March 2025 took place this morning, and a wave of new figures were deployed to the front lines for pre-order. The wave includes Christopher “Law” Lavigne with his K-9 buddy Order, Blowtorch, Darklon, Footloose, and Frag Viper. As far as exclusives are concerned, there’s the S.N.A.K.E Armor Mech and a G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver 2-Pack. Details for each figure can be found below complete with pre-order links. Also, make sure to check out the wave of G.I. Joe Classified figures that launched earlier this month for Toy Fair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I. Joe Classified Series Christopher “Law” Lavigne & Order ($44.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Christopher “Law” Lavigne & Order come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Christopher “Law” Lavigne & Order figure pack contains 14 character-inspired accessory pieces including 6 alternate hands for dog command signals, nightstick, handcuffs, helmet, knife, and weapon accessories. K-9 Order includes both a “good boy” head and alternate growling head, goggles, removable collar and harness.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Blowtorch ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Blowtorch comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Blowtorch figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including breathing mask with air hose; helmet; fuel tank backpack; connector hose; flamethrower; spark, jet, and fireball flame effects; and a weapon accessory.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Darklon ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Darklon comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Darklon figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including alt head, knife, sword, removable sheath, and weapon accessories.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Footloose ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This Footloose figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, knife, rocket launcher, RPG, backpack, knife and weapon accessories.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Frag Viper ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Frag-Viper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Frag-Viper figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet with connector hose, cesta, auto-feed attachment, backpack, grenade with motion effect, and weapon accessories.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series #162, Cobra S.N.A.K.E (System: Neutralizer—Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit ($74.99) – Pulse Exclusive: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra S.N.A.K.E (System: Neutralizer—Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. The battle suit fits most 6-inch action figures (sold separately) inside the cockpit. This Battle Suit contains 15 character-inspired accessory pieces including missile, 2 wrist coupling pieces, 2 hands, flamethrower with 3 flame effects, power claw, laser cannon, jetpack, and 2 fuel tanks; plus a hinged entryway.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series #169, G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver 2-Pack ($54.99) – Target Exclusive: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, the G.I. Joe Diver and Cobra Diver figures come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Deluxe Set is bursting with 27 accessory pieces. Each diver figure includes a mask with breathing hoses, alternate head, diving knife, fins, speargun, machete, backpack, and weapon accessories. The set also includes a submersible with manually spinning propellor and the M.A.S.S. Device Heavy Water Catalytic Element.”