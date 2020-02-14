Godzilla Monopoly and Jenga Are About to Terrorize Your Game Nights

USAopoly (The OP) and Toho International have teamed up to stomp all over your board game nights with their upcoming Monopoly: Godzilla and Jenga tabletop games. Both of these titles are going to hit stores in the Spring, and here’s what you need to know to prepare for this devastating kaiju attack.

Godzilla Jenga is exactly what you would expect it to be. Godzilla is on a rampage and it’s your job to keep Tokyo’s Jenga Tower standing. This becomes progressively more difficult as Godzilla approaches the tower blasting a deadly heat ray.

As for Godzilla Monopoly, the details are still a bit mysterious at this point, but we do know the basics and what’s included thanks to the official description:

“Begin the invasion by buying, selling and trading locations like Monster Island, Goro’s Workshop, and Kitakami Lake and take over the board with Facilities and Bases. Custom sculpted tokens of giants such as Mothra, GODZILLA, King Ghidorah, and Mechagodzilla easily impose on anything in their path!”

The tokens include Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Minilla, Mechagodzilla, and Rodan. Inside the box you’ll find 28 Title Deed cards, 32 Facilities cards (replaces Houses) 12 Bases cards (Hotels), 16 UNGCC cards (Chance and Community Chest), 16 Godzilla Tower cards, 1 pack of Kaiju credit currency, and 2 dice.

The game board hasn’t been revealed yet, so we’re not sure if the game will play like a straight version of Monopoly with a Godzilla skin or if there will be a more interesting twist. Stay tuned – and keep tabs on The OP’s Amazon page because that’s where the game will end up when it launches. Keeping tabs on their Amazon new releases section in particular might be a good idea. Inside that link you’ll also find some of The Op’s other recent board game mashups, like Monopoly: The Simpsons, Dungeons & Dragons Clue, Talisman Kingdom Hearts and more.

