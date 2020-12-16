Grimlock Transformers Tiki Mug is More Than Meets The Mouth

The very first official Transformers tiki mug is here thanks to Mondo, and they chose the Dinobot leader Grimlock as the subject. We applaud the choice. Dinosaurs, robots, and cocktails are a winning combination.

Mondo notes that the Grimlock tiki mug is "more than meets the mouth", and we have to agree there as well. It's made of stoneware ceramic and stands at 6.5-inches high with an 18oz capacity for your beverage or motor oil of choice. All it needs is one of those little umbrellas as an accessory.

The Transformers Grimlock tiki mug is available to pre-order here at Mondo for $60 with shipments slated to begin in March 2021. Granted, $60 is a lot to pay for a mug, but these are handmade works of art. That said, each mug will feature slight variations, so even in the rare event that you encounter another Transformers fan with a Grimlock tiki mug, yours will still be unique.

Kudos to artists Ken Christiansen, Aaron White, Brian Oskins and Tiki Farm for developing this awesome Transformers tiki mug.

