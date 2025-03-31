The Big Three 4K Blu-rays for $30 Deal Ends Tonight

Universal’s own physical media website GRUV has been running a March Madness sale that showcases tons of movies at low prices, and they’re about to wrap up their big 3 4K UHD Blu-rays for $30 sale. That’s a pretty fantastic deal, especially when you consider that most of these titles are list priced at $15 or higher. Head to GRUV here to check out the entire list of movies included in this deal (If you miss out, you can check out more GRUV deals right here). We’ve also picked out some of our favorites below to get you started. Beyond that, you’ll find information on a huge deal on Paramount titles that’s likely coming to a close soon.
- Fast X (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [UHD] $23.56
- Parasite (4K Ultra HD) [UHD] – $14.99
- The Northman (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [UHD] – $19.99
- The Thing (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [UHD] – $17.99
- Inglourious Basterds (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [UHD] – $17.89
- Unforgiven (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [UHD] – $18.35
- The Nun 2 [UHD] – $23.79
- Watchmen Chapter I (4K Ultra HD) [UHD] – $21.14
- The Mummy (1999) (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [UHD] – $18.99
- The Big Lebowski (20th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD + Digital) [UHD] – $14.98
- V for Vendetta (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) [UHD] – $18.25
On a related note, a huge Paramount deal that offers 50% off their 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray titles is coming to a close on April 6th. From the classic noir mystery Chinatown to the over-the-top comedy The Naked Gun, from action-thriller Mission Impossible all the way to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this sale has it all. Check out the list below for some of the top selections from the sale, and head to Barnes and Noble here if you’d like to see the full offerings.
- Zaz: The Collection! (Naked Gun, Top Secret, Airplane): $28.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Mission Impossible 4K Steelbooks: $14.99 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Chinatown 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray: $14.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Once Upon a Time in the West: $14.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Galaxy Quest 4K UHD Blu-Ray: $14.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- The Godfather Trilogy Blu-Ray: $25.99 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 4K Ultra HD Steelbook: $18.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Transformers One 4K UHD Steelbook: $25.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Mean Girls 4K UHD Blu-Ray: $14.49 – See here at Barnes and Noble
- The Crow 4K UHD Blu-Ray: – See here at Barnes and Noble
- Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-Ray: $14.99 – See here at Barnes and Noble
