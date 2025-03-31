The Big Three 4K Blu-rays for $30 Deal Ends Tonight

Universal’s own physical media website GRUV has been running a March Madness sale that showcases tons of movies at low prices, and they’re about to wrap up their big 3 4K UHD Blu-rays for $30 sale. That’s a pretty fantastic deal, especially when you consider that most of these titles are list priced at $15 or higher. Head to GRUV here to check out the entire list of movies included in this deal (If you miss out, you can check out more GRUV deals right here). We’ve also picked out some of our favorites below to get you started. Beyond that, you’ll find information on a huge deal on Paramount titles that’s likely coming to a close soon.

On a related note, a huge Paramount deal that offers 50% off their 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray titles is coming to a close on April 6th. From the classic noir mystery Chinatown to the over-the-top comedy The Naked Gun, from action-thriller Mission Impossible all the way to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this sale has it all. Check out the list below for some of the top selections from the sale, and head to Barnes and Noble here if you’d like to see the full offerings.

