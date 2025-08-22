A Halloween-Themed Hello Kitty Woobles Crochet Bundle is Available Now

Halloween is right around the corner, and the popular crochet kit company, Woobles, has a creative way to combine spooky Halloween vibes with cute Sanrio characters. Specifically, the Sanrio company and Hello Kitty have collaborated with Woobles to bring an adorable Haloween-themed bundle to the world. The Hello Kitty and Friends Wooblin’ into Mischief Bundle offers 4 crochet kits that includes the characters Badtz-maru, Chococat, Halloween Hello Kitty, and Kuromi, all at Beginner or Beginner+ level.

Each kit also includes a custom crochet hook, access to follow-along videos, and a pre-started yarn chain for your new project, making it easy for anyone that might be considering crochet for the first time. Head to Woobles here to check out the bundle, which is currently on sale for $140 (regularly $160). They’re also currently offering the Sanrio “You Had Me at Hello Kitty Bundle”, which combines 15 kits into one giant bundle for $440 (down from $501). Head to Woobles here to pick up that kit, and read below for more details.

Hello Kitty and Friends Wooblin’ into Mischief Bundle – $140: “Featuring Badtz-maru, Chococat, Halloween Hello Kitty, and Kuromi, this bundle comes with just enough sass to have us Wooblin’ into Mischief…yet emerging just as spook-tacular as ever. With nothing beyond Beginner+ techniques, this crew is also perfect for crochet newbies—especially since Halloween is a time for all of us, no matter what level, to really let go and wooble on the wild side. So gather up your Easy Peasy Yarn, grab one of those boo-tiful custom hooks, and get ready for a truly Halloween-credible time as we bring these mischievous mates to life!”

Sanrio You Had Me at Hello Kitty Bundle – $440: “Our Sanrio crew keeps growing, and we’re abso-woobly thrilled about it! So let’s take a moment and throw it back to where it all began, because honestly, You Had Me at Hello Kitty. And how better to celebrate than with a bundle filled with sweet Sanrio kits: Hello Kitty plus a Milk Bottle accessory, My Melody plus a Rose accessory, Cinnamoroll plus a Star accessory, Kuromi, Keroppi, Pochacco, Pompompurin, both LittleTwinStars, Badtz-maru, Chococat, and Halloween Hello Kitty.”

