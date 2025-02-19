Adorable Lord of the Rings Woobles Crochet Kits Are Here

The Woobles, a crochet company that specializes in cute, easy to make crochet animals and more, has paired up with The Lord of the Rings to bring fans some adorable new versions of their favorite characters. The drop includes Frodo, Gollum, Gandalf, and Balrog, each with their own miniature accessories. The entire kit includes custom crochet hooks, an Elvish-inscribed tension ring, a collector’s tin, and a specially designed drawstring backpack. They also include Easy Peasy yarn and step-by-step video tutorials, making these crochet kits easy for beginners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If combining the whimsy of the Woobles with the fantasy of Middle Earth piques your fancy, then head over to their website and order now. Sets range from $40 for individual characters and up to $195 for bundles. There are also individual accessory packs available for $7 each. You can check out a breakdown in the list below, and keep in mind that many of the options have been discounted for launch week.

Bundles:

Lord of the Rings Wooble Them All Bundle – Beginner / Beginner+ / Intermediate – $193 165

165 Lord of the Rings Collector’s Box – Beginner / Beginner+ / Intermediate – $193

Gollum-believably Great Bundle – Beginner – $47 $45

$45 Frodo-mazing Fellowship Bundle – Beginner+ – $47 $45

$45 Gandalf You Shall Not Pass Up This Bundle – $47 $45

$45 Balrog Whip Whip Hooray Bundle – $52 $50

Character Kits:

Frodo Crochet Kit – Beginner+ – $40

Gollum Crochet Kit – Beginner+ – $40

Gandalf Crochet Kit – Beginner + – $40

Balrog Crochet Kit – Intermediate – $40

Accessory Kits:

Tiny Gollum’s Fish Accessory Kit – $7

Tiny Sting Accessory Kit – $7

Tiny Gandalf’s Staff Accessory Kit – $7

Tiny Balrog’s Fire Whip Accessory Kit – $7

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Prequel Show Gets Greenlight on Season 3

Luckily for fans of The Rings of Power, Amazon has announced that the prequel series is getting a third season. While fans assumed that the show would keep going, it’s nice that it’s finally official.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”



Want to stay up to date with all the latest The Lord of the Rings news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!