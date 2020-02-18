Halo Infinite Nerf Blasters Are on the Way, Including The Needler and MA40

Hasbro has partnered with 343 Industries to launch a range of Nerf blasters that are inspired by the Halo franchise, including the upcoming game Halo Infinite, which is expected to arrive on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this year. Little is known about Halo Infinite at this point, including details about the weapons, so the release of anything inspired by the game amounts to a major development.

The lineup includes the Nerf Halo MA40 Blaster (which was designed to “capture the look” of the one in Halo Infinite), Halo SPNKr MicroShot, and Halo Needler MicroShot. The MA40 is a motorized, semi-automatic blaster that includes a 10-dart clip and 10 ELITE darts. The MicroShots are single-shot blasters inspired by SPNKr and The Needler.

The Halo Nerf blasters will launch at major retailers starting on October 1st. The official descriptions for each blaster can be found below – note that the MA40 will include “a game card with a code to unlock this blaster’s color scheme in the HALO game”. These releases come after a range of official Halo-themed dart guns launched from BOOMco several years ago. You can still find some of those toys on Amazon and via Walmart.

NERF MICROSHOTS HALO SPNKR Blaster ($9.99): Blast into big fun with this micro-size HALO blaster that captures the look of the SPNKR blaster used by the UNSC in the popular HALO video game series. This miniature-sized blaster is easy to carry and just right for indoor battles. The micro style makes it a collectible addition to any NERF and HALO collection. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS HALO blaster fires one dart at a time with hand-powered action (no batteries required). Get blasting fast: Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the handle to prime, and press the trigger to fire. It’s a great gift for HALO fans and NERF battlers and collectors. Includes 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. Eyewear recommended (not included). Includes blaster and 2 darts.

NERF MICROSHOTS HALO NEEDLER Blaster ($9.99): Blast into big fun with this micro-size HALO blaster that captures the look of the NEEDLER blaster used by the UNSC in the popular HALO video game series. This miniature-sized blaster is easy to carry and just right for indoor battles. The micro style makes it a collectible addition to any NERF and HALO collection. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS HALO blaster fires one dart at a time with hand-powered action (no batteries required). Get blasting fast: Load one dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the handle to prime, and press the trigger to fire. It’s a great gift for HALO fans and NERF battlers and collectors. Includes 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. Eyewear recommended (not included). Includes blaster and 2 darts.

NERF HALO MA40 Blaster ($49.99): The NERF HALO MA40 blaster is inspired by the one in HALO Infinite, capturing the look of the blaster from the from the next chapter in this legendary video game franchise! Imagine yourself as the Master Chief and go into battle against the Brutes! Challenge opponents with this motorized, clip-fed blaster that unleashes 10 darts in a row. The blaster comes with a removable, 10-dart clip and 10 Official Nerf darts, enough to fully load the clip. To start playing, hold down the acceleration button to power up the blaster’s motor, then press the trigger to fire one dart. Press the trigger again to fire another dart. It comes with a rail riser that attaches to the blaster’s tactical rail, allowing you to attach NERF accessories to customize the blaster (accessories not included). The NERF HALO MA40 blaster comes with a game card with a code to unlock this blaster’s color scheme in the HALO game.* Eyewear recommended (not included). Includes: blaster, bolt, rail riser, module attachment, clip, 10 darts, and instructions. Requires 4 “C” batteries (not included).

