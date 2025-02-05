Harness The Power of The One Ring With This LOTR Lamp

“One Ring to rule them all. One Ring to find them. One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.”The words Gandalf utters in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring prove the power of the One Ring. But, as we know from the films, it can be difficult to keep your own sense of self while wearing it…instead the One Ring wears you! Well, we believe we’ve found a solution. Instead of placing the ring on your finger, how about you just set it on your table and let it illuminate the room, maybe like…a lamp?

The One Ring Table Lamp features the ring in all its glory, with the Elvish Black Speech glowing upon it to illuminate a corner of your room. Measuring at about 21.7cm x 18.4cm x 9.7cm, the Ring sits upon a plastic base made to look like cave rocks and connects to power using a micro usb-c. If you’d like to harness the power of the One Ring, you can head to Merchoid here to pre-order. The Ring is currently priced at $65.99, but at Merchoid all taxes and shipping costs are included in the price tag shown (you might also want to take a look at these amazing LOTR Gates of Argonath bookends). It’s slated to arrive in March. You can take a closer look in the gallery below.

The Lord of the Rings Squishmallows

In other Lord of the Rings news, the characters you know and love have been Squishmallow-ified. The new LOTR collection of Squishmallows includes 10-inch plush of Gollum, Frodo and Gandalf, so if you need to make Frodo even more adorable, then you’ve got your wish. I also particularly enjoy Gollum’s embroidered wrinkles and stringy hair – what would the little monster be without those details! Pre-orders for the LOTR Squishmallows are available here on Amazon with a March 1st release date. Each Squishmallow is priced at $15.99.

As a Lord of the Rings fan myself, these new products are great additions to any bedroom. The One Ring light, while maybe not the brightest of lamps, provides enough illumination to create an eerie atmosphere, one where the power of the ring might not feel so fictitious. Now throw in a few of those Squishmallows, and you’ve got yourself a bedroom that feels pulled straight from Middle Earth. Frodo, Gandalf, and the rest of the fellowship await you!

