Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Gets Controversial New Interactive Illustrated Edition

Do you need another copy of a Harry Potter book? Probably not, but don’t let that stop you from considering this stunning new edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire from Scholastic. If you’re a bibliophile that cherishes special editions, this one is going to be hard to resist. It will include over 150 brand-new full-color illustrations from Karl James Mountford and elaborate interactive papercraft elements designed by Jess Tice-Gilbert. You can take a peek inside the book via the video below, and if you like what you see you can get your pre-order in here on Amazon now. It’s slated for release on October 14th. Just keep in mind that this edition does come with a bit of controversy.

Harry Potter fans might be aware that the first three books in the popular Interactive Illustrated Edition series (Amazon) were published by the design studio MinaLima, who are responsible for much of the graphic design elements / props featured in the Harry Potter films. However, the decision was made to end their involvement with book 3, which they announced last year with the following statement:

“Many of you have asked us about the timing for the MinaLima illustrated edition of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. We wanted to let our readers know that Studio MinaLima has not been commissioned to illustrate the fourth Harry Potter book and will not be continuing our participation in the series.

It was a privilege to reimagine J.K. Rowling’s first three Harry Potter books in the style of our illustrated fairytales, and reach the hearts of Potter fans worldwide. It has been an honour to forge connections with readers and publishers across the world and to have the opportunity to meet so many collectors of these editions at events. We thank every single one of you for supporting us and finding as much joy in engaging with our work as we enjoyed in creating it. ⁠- Miraphora Mina, Eduardo Lima and all the team at MinaLima”

That said, if you have the first three books and are determined to finish the series, it will continue starting with this new edition of The Goblet of Fire. Though it is a shame that MinaLima weren’t able to finish what they started. You can pick up the MinaLima editions here on Amazon. Those books are currently discounted, and we expect that the upcoming Goblet of Fire edition (Amazon) will also see a significant discount before its release in October. Pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered.