LEGO’s Halloween Collection is Packed With Spooky Delights

Most people look forward to the end of the year to celebrate Christmas, hardly able to wait until Thanksgiving to drape their homes in lights and dress the halls with garlands and candy canes. While I respect their dedication, I’ve never really gotten it—that is, unless you swap Christmas for Halloween. Then it all makes sense.

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If you love all things spooky, like me, and you’re a LEGO fan, you should check out LEGO’s 2026 Halloween collection. With both branded sets and general spooky builds, these are the perfect activities to enjoy as you wait for trick-or-treaters to visit with a steaming mug of cider by your side.

LEGO’s Halloween Kits

LEGO’s Halloween kits range in price from $14.99 to $139.99, offering something fun and accomplishable for every age. The simplest sets are the Jack-O’-Lantern Pick-Up Truck at 177 pieces (currently on backorder), the Altar of the Dead at 231 pieces, and the Halloween Skull Candle at 201 pieces.

If you’d like more challenge, the next step up is the Halloween Pumpkin Lantern, which is 323 pieces and aimed at builders nine years old and up. The Haunted Mansion is for the same age range, but at 736 pieces, it has a higher level of complexity. Fans of horror franchises like Gremlins will enjoy Gremlins Gizmo and Stripe for the Brickheadz line, which are 230 pieces and intended for builders 10 years old and up.

LEGO has excellent new offerings for builders 18 and up as well. Its Dark Flower Arrangement is a goth-flavored addition to the Botanicals collection, and at 562 pieces, it could be completed in an afternoon. If you want to head right to the most challenging builds, check out Day of the Dead-themed La Catrina at 1,212 pieces from LEGO’s Ideas line. We also recommend the Mayor Manor at 1,420 pieces, which is the first entry in a new LEGO collection called Midnight Valley.

In addition to all this, there are many licensed sets to choose from that fit the spooky theme, like The Nightmare Before Christmas (2,193 pieces, ages 18+) and Thing’s Apartment from Wednesday (828 pieces, ages 10+). And the spooky accessories are not to be missed either. LEGO’s storage heads come in many different styles, but I’m a huge fan of the Skeleton, which really holds a lot.

LEGO’s Limited-Edition Halloween Gift

LEGO has a bonus in store for those who spend $100 or more: the Scary Haunted Tree from the LEGO Creator line. Valued at $19.99 and containing 2018 pieces, you can only get this special set by buying other items. It has poseable arms, a light-up mouth, and comes with a crow and a pumpkin as accessories.