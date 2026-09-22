New Transformers Kits and Collabs Are Here, and You Need Them All

Transformers may have made their debut 42 years ago, but there’s something about them that’s kept them fresh in fans’ minds. Maybe it’s because they were such a unique take on the mecha genre when they hit the scene. Considering that they’re part cars, it makes perfect sense they’d end up in a collaboration with another legendary car brand: Hot Wheels.

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That’s not the only Transformers collectible up for pre-order this month. There’s also an amazing new model kit of Optimus Prime that lets you build the leader of the Autobots from scratch and features both lights and sound. Keep reading to find out more about release dates, details, and more.

Transformers x Hot Wheels Collaborative Bone Shaker

Releases March 2027 | $34.99

The Transformers x Hot Wheels Bone Shaker is made from discarded parts and wields a stick shift mace, which is the definition of badass. The figure measures 5 inches and includes the figure, an accessory, and instructions. Like all Transformers, you can convert it from robot form to car form, and it becomes a black-and-red hot rod with flame decor.

Pre-orders for this figure are open now at Entertainment Earth, and it retails for $34.99, with a ship date of March 2027.

Since 2019, the Transformers Collaborative line has mashed the legendary Autobots with some great franchises, including Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, G.I. Joe, Top Gun, and more. Many are already sold out, but Entertainment Earth still has some of the other Hot Wheels sets in stock, so check those out here.

Transformers Optimus Prime Ver.EVO Action Edition 07 Model Kit

Releases October 2026 | $39.99

Transformers is packed with great characters, but as the protagonist of the series and leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime is perhaps the one folks remember best. This model kit is officially licensed and comes with weapons you can configure for combat in long-range mode, close-combat mode, weapon storage mode, expandable mechanical arms, retractable magazine storage, and calf-mounted magazine storage.

In addition to being fully poseable, the eyes, chest, and backpack also light up, giving this figure a lifelike vibe. It also features a breathing light effect with magnetic touch activation through the openable chest.

Transformers Optimus Prime Ver.EVO will be released in October 2026 and will retail for $39.99. Pre-orders are open now.

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