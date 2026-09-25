Funko Launches Pre-Orders For New Pop! 250 Series Figures

It’s wild to think Funko has been in the toy game for 38 years, all because founder Mike Becker wanted to own a Big Boy mascot that didn’t exist. Today, Funko is an empire, and collecting its Pop! line has become a seriously competitive game. Now, the company’s newest venture will add some serious star power to your collection.

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Videos by ComicBook.com

On its website, Funko says, “POP! 250 celebrates 250 years of American pop culture through a curated, decade-by-decade timeline featuring 26 icons whose stories have shaped culture and continue to influence it today. From innovators and thrill-seekers to leaders, record breakers, and barrier breakers, each represents a distinct moment in American culture and the impact of those who helped define it.”

Five of the Pop! 250 figures are now available to pre-order from Amazon and Entertainment Earth. We’ll go through them in order of availability, so make sure to take notes.

Michael Jackson (Michael Jackson 250)

Releases February 2027 | $14.99

When you think of American pop music, it’s hard not to think of Michael Jackson first, even after all these years. Funko has made several Michael figures in the past, but this one sports the glittery outfit from the Beat It! video, perfectly suited to the King of Pop. He measures 4 inches and comes in a special black-and-gold box designed for the Pop! 250 collection.

Michael Jordan

Releases February 2027 | $14.99

Much like Michael Jackson, this special edition Michael Jordan Pop! is accented with a glitter finish, making his famous Bulls uniform stand out even more. It only makes sense for Jordan to be midair, so this figure comes with a red stand with black splatter details to lift him to the heights he’s known for. This figure measures 4.5 inches with the stand included.

Britney Spears

Releases February 2027 | $14.99

While many say Madonna is the Queen of Pop, Britney has certainly earned her place on a similar tier. She’s wearing his iconic red jumpsuit from the “Oops…I did it again” video, and as you might have figured out by now, it’s glittery. We’re seeing a pattern here! Like the others in the set, she comes in the special edition box. She’s a bit more petite than the guys, measuring in at 3.75 inches tall.

MrBeast

Releases February 2027 | $14.99

With more than 500 million subscribers, MrBeast is the reigning king of YouTube thanks to his tenacity in the early days and his philanthropy in recent years. I’m not a fan myself, so I can’t tell you where this particular outfit hails from, but I can tell you he’s holding a glittery box of money with the MrBeast logo on it. He also measures 3/75 inches tall.

The Duffer Brothers

Releases February 2027 | $14.99

Sure, the Duffer Brothers could have been a twin pack, but why go with that option when it’s more fun to smash them into a single figure? The creators of Stranger Things and The Boroughs are all dressed up in a snazzy half-red, half-blue suit with a glittery finish. This figure is 3.75 inches tall and comes in the gold and black Pop! 250 box.