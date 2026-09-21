Celebrate 35 Years of Goosebumps’ With Its Most Beloved Villain

If you were around for the ’90s debut of Night of the Living Dummy, you probably have fond memories of Slappy the Dummy, the iconic Goosebumps villain who became the franchise’s mascot. Slappy’s vacant, terrifying stare made a lasting impression on kids, leaving many of today’s adults with a mixed sense of nostalgia and trauma when they think of him. Growing up in the ’90s really was something special!

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If the idea of having a Slappy doll in your house watching you at all times appeals to you, you’ll be happy to learn that the folks behind Goosebumps have something special planned to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary: the Hide and Scare Slappy box set.

Hide and Scare Slappy

Releases July 6, 2027 | $28.49

This special edition box set is very cool indeed. It’s packaged in a spooky blue haunted house box with neon green and hot pink details, and Slappy peers out through a keyhole on the front, which is very Goosebumps-coded.

The set comes with the new Slappy doll, a book called Slappy’s Book of Pranks with an introduction by R.L. Stine and Slappy trivia, and a retro edition of Night of the Living Dummy. It retails for $29.99, but you can save 5% off when you pre-order it on Amazon for $28.49. It won’t be here in time for spooky season as it’s slated for a July 6, 2027 release, but you will get it right on time for the 35th anniversary.

This modernized take on Slappy is probably the least terrifying face of all the Slappy dolls I’ve ever seen, giving him a mildly evil look rather than his usual fully unhinged vibe. If you want to introduce this beloved series to a child but don’t want to scar them, this is the doll to give.

Based on the package’s title, I get the vibe that this Slappy is meant to be hidden around the house like Elf on the Shelf, but if the Elf were, you know, completely evil and hoping to kill you.

More Goosebumps Goodies to Collect

If you’d like a Goosebumps gift you can get your hands on sooner than July, there are a few we recommend. The Goosebumps Retro Scream Collection not only contains five of the best-selling books from the series, but also comes in a collectible tin that you can use to store anything you want. We especially love that the sides are wrapped in the classic Goosebumps book art, making this a must-have for a collector. It’s also 24% off right now at Amazon, so you can get it for only $24.53 (normally $29.99).

The Goosebumps Retro Scream Collection

The Classic Goosebumps Series 20 Books Collection Set

The ultimate Goosebumps collectible is the books that made the series what it is today. That’s what you get when you buy the Classic Goosebumps Series 20 Books Collection, featuring Stay Out of the Basement, Night of the Living Dummy, Say Cheese and Die!, and more. Whether you want to revisit your childhood or gift this to your own child, this set is a great pick. While it’s not on sale, we think $51.34 is a great price for 20 books.