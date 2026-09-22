Save Up to 40% on Batman 4K Movies During Amazon’s Early Prime Big Deals Day Sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale launches on October 6 this year, and Amazon is already teasing shoppers with a lead-up event featuring early deals. Yesterday, we shared a massive list of Nintendo first-party titles on sale; today, we’re digging into 4K movie deals curated especially for fans of the Caped Crusader.

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The sale features both live-action and animated Batman films and has especially good prices on complete series, like the Batman Complete Animated Series and Batman Beyond.

One of the most rewarding things about being a fan of Batman films is seeing how different actors interpret the character. While it’s hard for me to choose a favorite among the excellent actors who have played him, I admit I really love Christian Bale’s version. There’s something gritty about him (maybe it’s the voice?) that hits just right.

This sale gives me a great reason to rewatch and decide who did it best—not to mention it’ll flesh out my growing physical media collection.

Batman 4K Movies on Sale at Amazon