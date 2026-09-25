Gruv’s Weekend Sci-Fi 4K Sale is Packed With Must-Own Classics

The trend of building (or rebuilding!) a physical media collection has been growing in popularity as more people tire of paying for multiple streaming services. There’s also the problem of favorite films and shows being removed, taking away the pleasure of a comfort rewatch—and don’t even get me started on how much it costs to stream Netflix in 4K.

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If you’re a sci-fi fan with a physical media collection, you should check out Gruv’s weekend sale. It includes more than 60 titles, and every one is in glorious 4K. Revisit the sparkling deserts of Arrakis in Dune and Dune Part Two, the delightful cyber-futurism of The Matrix Collection, or lean into classic ’80s charm with E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. If you’re new to Gruv, you can also sign up for emails and save 15% on your first order.

Gruv’s also got a slew of deals across other genres, with 3 for $33 on sci-fi Blu-rays, and 30% off when you buy Asian cinema and martial arts classics. Sports movies and TV are also discounted through the weekend across 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Gruv’s Sci-Fi 4K Sale