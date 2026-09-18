Hot Toys’ Ellen Ripley and Power Loader Figure is Actual Perfection

40 years after its release, Aliens remains one of the most perfect sci-fi/horror films ever made (and yes, I will die on this hill, thank you very much). Ellen Ripley has been one of my female icons throughout my life, due in large part to how she handled situations that would mentally devastate the average human being.

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One of her most iconic scenes in Aliens is when Ripley uses the Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader as an exoskeleton to take on the Alien Queen. This is the perfect scene to capture in collectible form—and Hot Toys has done just that with its latest release.

Ellen Ripley and Power Loader

Releases June 2027-Dec 2027 | $555

Fans of Hot Toys have come to expect perfection from its products, and as usual, this one delivers. Ripley and the Power Loader are both exquisitely detailed and packed with functional features, so let’s look at one at a time.

Ellen Ripley

Featuring a startlingly human likeness, the Ellen Ripley figure is 30 centimeters tall and comes with eight pairs of interchangeable hands for customizable looks, including one pair of relaxed hands, two pairs of gun-holding hands, one open left hand, and one right hand designed to hold an accessory. Her outfit is screen-accurate, from her stained white T-shirt to her weathered Reebok Alien Stompers.

Ripley comes with three weapons: her M41A Pulse Rifle with a slidable forend, retractable stock, removable magazine, and sling; an M240 Incinerator Unit; and one set of M40 HEDP Grenades. A girl’s gotta be well-armed, after all, as she’s got a big job to do.

On top of all this, you also get these accessories:

One (1) translucent orange colored flamethrower effect (attachable to the M240 Incinerator Unit)

One (1) grenade harness

One (1) grenade bandolier

One (1) olive green colored ammunition crossbody bag

One (1) silver colored wristwatch

Specially designed Xenomorph remains-themed diorama figure base with character nameplate

Ripley can also be purchased without the Power Loader and comes in three editions: Collector Edition, Deluxe Version, and Artisan Edition. These are priced at $285, $310, and $390. The first two are open for pre-order, but the Artisan Edition is unfortunately already sold out.

Power Loader

The Power Loader was created to carry industrial cargo, not fight vicious alien life forms, but one of the things that makes Ripley so admirable is that she thought of a way to use it to her advantage. This figure stands 51.5 centimeters tall and features 18 points of articulation, allowing you to pose it exactly the way you want. The level of detail is impressive, right down to its cable wiring.

The Power Loader features a protective roll cage that can be opened, joysticks that slide, and an operator seat with a backrest and functional webbing harness system. As if it wasn’t cool enough already, it also has USB-powered LED light-up functions. The warning beacon on top of the unit and the interior of the roll cage both light up, making it even more realistic.

Like the Ripley figure, the Power Loader can also be purchased separately and sells for $405. But without her, it’s just a piece of industrial equipment, so we’d recommend buying the two together.

Lastly, if you really want the shelf these live on to be complete, you should add the Alien Queen. She is also open for pre-order and slated for release in the same window as Ripley and the Power Loader. At $620, she is a major investment. But 20.8 inches of pure alien majesty isn’t gonna come cheap, especially not at the level of quality Hot Toys puts out.