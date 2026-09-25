Save 30% Off Consoles, Games, and More in Woot’s Fall Video Game Sale

Fall arrived right on time where I live, ushering in cool weather and an immediate urge to wrap myself in a blanket, grab a hot cup of tea, and dive into video games.

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The folks at Woot smartly sensed many people would react this way and launched a fall sale today. There are some impressively good deals, from refurbished Switch 2 consoles to several 8BitDo controllers, including my personal favorite.

There are two bonuses to take advantage of as well. If you’ve never shopped at Woot before, you’ll save 30% on your order. And if you shop the sale in the Woot app, you’ll save 20%. The maximum discount you can score is $40, or $60 for new customers.

This means if you’re a new customer and you grab a refurbished Switch 2, you’ll get it for $389. It’s been $499.99 since the price hike earlier this year, making it the best price on the console we’ve seen in a while. You should not sleep on this deal, as it’s bound to sell out long before the sale ends on October 25.

Hit the list below to see our top picks from the sale.

Woot’s Fall Video Game Sale