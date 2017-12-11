‘Harry Potter’ Conjures Up Some Affordable Jewelry and Accessories

A new line of Harry Potter jewelry and accessories has been released, and you won’t need to empty your vault at Gringotts to afford it.

The collection includes several different sets of bracelets and ring sets inspired by Hogwarts houses, as well as necklaces, earrings, a jewelry box, and a wonderful pair of wand hair sticks – most of which are hovering in the $15 – $20 range with shipping included. Here’s the breakdown:

• Harry Potter Hair Sticks – $21.99

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Ring Sets – $13.99

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Bracelets – $18.99

• Harry Potter Hogwarts Cuffs – $23.99

• Harry Potter Felix Felicis Liquid Luck Necklace – $16.99

• Harry Potter Earring and Necklace Set – $21.99

• Harry Potter Jewelry Set and Case – $42.99

The hair sticks are my favorite item in the collection, but the Hogwarts bracelets and ring sets certainly give you a lot of bang for your sickles and galleons. Again, the prices list above include shipping, so that’s quite a deal. There’s a good chance you can get it before Christmas as well – but only if you hurry. The items appear to be available in limited quantities. While you’re at it, make sure to check out Merchoid’s entire Harry Potter lineup – it’s loaded with neary 150 awesome items.