Hasbro’s Second Wave of Comic-Con 2019 Merch Arrives Tonight

Last night, Hasbro made the first wave of products announced at San Diego Comic-Con available to pre-order right here as part of a launch partnership with Entertainment Earth. It included some big Marvel Legends, Power Rangers, and Transformers releases. A second wave of SDCC 2019 items will drop tonight, July 19th, at precisely 8:30pm EST (5:30pm PST) via that same link, and you are definitely going to want to be there when the countdown timer hits zero…

That’s because Hasbro is holding their big Star Wars and Marvel panels at SDCC today. Combine that with what Hasbro released yesterday, we would say that there is a very good chance that you’ll see some big Star Wars Black Series releases go up for pre-order in the link above tonight. Buckle up. UPDATE: Additional Marvel Legends figures were added (which means tomorrow is going to be about Star Wars – more details on that below). These figures include:

Marvel Legends 90s Havok and Polaris 6-Inch Action Figures

Marvel Legends Deathlok Variant 6-Inch Action Figure

Marvel Legends Punisher 6-Inch Action Figure

Marvel Legends Giant Man 6-Inch Action Figure

Marvel Legends X-Men Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figure 3-Pack.

Note that Hasbro will release a third wave of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 products on Saturday, July 20th at 8:30pm EST (5:30pm PST) via Entertainment Earth. Odds are this will be additional Marvel and / or Star Wars items (Hasbro also has a Marvel panel coming up), so keep tabs on this link for more updates.

While you wait, you might want to check out our San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop master list. Most of the Pop figures have already gone live, but you can still pick up some gems for your collection if you hurry.

