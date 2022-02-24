Hasbro Reveals Transformers G.I. Joe Mash-Up Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank (Exclusive)

Transformers and G.I. Joe are two of Hasbro’s most beloved franchises, but how do you make both franchises even better? By combining them of course, and that’s what Hasbro has done with their newest collaboration. We’ve got your exclusive first look at Hasbro’s new Transformers Generations and G.I. Joe Mash-Up creation, which combines the infamous Decepticon villain Megatron with Cobra’s H.I.S.S. Tank, and it even comes with a Baroness figure. In fact, Baroness can ride in the cockpit when in tank mode, but she can also add even more firepower by helming the weapons on Megatron’s back in Bot Mode. It’s a deadly combination, and you can check out the figure up-close starting on the next slide. You can pre-order the figure from Entertainment Earth ($89.99 with free US shipping starting at 1 PM EST), and the official description can be found below. Note that this figure was part of a large reveal of new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures that you can check out here.

Transformers Generations – Transformers Collaborative: G.I. JOE Mash-Up, Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank & Baroness

(Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: S89.99/ Available 1/1/2023)

Worlds collide in this Transformers-G.I. JOE mash-up pack! Transformers robots have always been “More Than Meets the Eye,” but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality.

The Decepticons and Cobra team up to conquer the world in the Transformers Generations – Transformers Collaborative: G.I. JOE Mash-Up! Baroness and Megatron, disguised as a H.I.S.S. Tank, plan the next Cobra attack as the Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank toy converts from robot to tank mode in 28 steps. The figures feature deco and details based on the worlds of Transformers and G.I. JOE, as well as packaging inspired by a mash-up of the classic ’80s toys with retro artwork. The included G.I. JOE Retro Baroness figure also features a fusion cannon, backpack, and weapon accessories and comes on a card back with a classic G.I. JOE file card.

The Transformers Generations – Transformers Collaborative: G.I. JOE Mash-Up, Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank & Baroness will be available at most major toy retailers and for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com, Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers today at 1PM ET. Available at most other major retailers at a later date.

You can check out all of the images of the new Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank collaboration starting on the next slide, and you can pre-order the figure from Entertainment Earth right here.

What do you think of the new Transformers G.I. Joe collaboration?

Tank Form

Baroness Figure

Megatron Bot Mode

At The Controls

Deadly Team

Packaging