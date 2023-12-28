Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching on January 1st, 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new year means a fresh start for LEGO sets, and January 1st 2024 is is going to be packed with well over 100 new LEGO releases launching across themes that include Marvel, Jurassic World, Star Wars, Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, City, Technic, and much more. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. However, if you're looking best stuff, you'll find our picks below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET December 31st / January 1st. You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join) to get new year freebies and other perks on purchases from LEGO. Note that LEGO also has hundreds of year-end discounts going, and you can shop them all right here while they last.

LEGO Jurassic World / January 2024:

76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull ($39.99) / See at LEGO

76963 Baby Dinosaur Rescue Center ($39.99) / See at LEGO

LEGO Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog / January 2024:

LEGO Marvel / January 2024:

LEGO Star Wars / January 2024:

75384 The Crimson Firehawk ($49.99) / See at LEGO

75372 Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack ($29.99) / See at LEGO

LEGO Minecraft / January 2024:



LEGO City / January 2024:

LEGO Disney / January 2024:

LEGO Ninjago / January 2024:

LEGO Classic / January 2024:

LEGO Technic / January 2024:

Other Notable LEGO Sets For January 2024: