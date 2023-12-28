Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching on January 1st, 2024
Here are all of the biggest LEGO sets launching on New Year's Day.
A new year means a fresh start for LEGO sets, and January 1st 2024 is is going to be packed with well over 100 new LEGO releases launching across themes that include Marvel, Jurassic World, Star Wars, Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, City, Technic, and much more. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. However, if you're looking best stuff, you'll find our picks below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET December 31st / January 1st. You can sign up for LEGO Insiders program right here (free to join) to get new year freebies and other perks on purchases from LEGO. Note that LEGO also has hundreds of year-end discounts going, and you can shop them all right here while they last.
LEGO Jurassic World / January 2024:
- 76964 Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull ($39.99) / See at LEGO
- 76963 Baby Dinosaur Rescue Center ($39.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog / January 2024:
- 71432 Dorrie's Sunken Shipwreck Adventure ($44.99) / See at LEGO
- 71431 Bowser's Muscle Car ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 71428 Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 76996 Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles' Guardian Mech (34.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Marvel / January 2024:
- 76281 X-Men X-Jet ($84.99) / See at LEGO
- 76282 Rocket & Baby Groot ($59.99) / See at LEGO
- 76280 Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle (37.99) / See at LEGO
- 76278 Rocket's Warbird vs Ronan ($37.99) / See at LEGO
- 76279 Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin ($34.99) / See at LEGO
- 76277 War Machine Mech Armor ($14.99) / See at LEGO
- 76276 Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales ($14.99) / See at LEGO
- 76275 Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (9.99) / See at LEGO
- 76285 Spider-Man's Mask ($69.990 / See at LEGO
LEGO Star Wars / January 2024:
- 75384 The Crimson Firehawk ($49.99) / See at LEGO
- 75372 Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack ($29.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Minecraft / January 2024:
- 21256 The Frog House ($54.99) / See at LEGO
- 21257 The Devourer Showdown ($44.99) / See at LEGO
- 21255 Nether Portal Ambush ($37.99) / See at LEGO
- 21254 The Turtle Beach House ($26.99) / See at LEGO
- 21251 Steve's Desert Expedition ($10.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO City / January 2024:
- 60434 Space Base and Rocket Launchpad ($134.99) / See at LEGO
- 60433 Modular Space Station ($109.99) / See at LEGO
- 60419 Police Prison Island ($99.99) / See at LEGO
- 60432 Command Rover and Crane Loader ($84.99) / See at LEGO
- 60414 Fire Station with Fire Truck ($79.99) – See at LEGO
- 60418 Police Mobile Crime Lab Truck ($54.99) / See at LEGO
- 60413 Fire Rescue Planen ($54.99) / See at LEGO
- 60431 Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 60417 Police Speedboat and Crooks' Hideout ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 60412 4×4 Fire Truck with Rescue Boat ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 60406 Race Car and Car Carrier Truck ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 60403 Emergency Ambulance and Snowboarder ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60429 Spaceship and Asteroid Discovery ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60430 Interstellar Spaceship ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60415 Police Car and Muscle Car Chase ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60404 Burger Truck ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60405 Emergency Rescue Helicopter ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60438 Sailboat ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 60402 Blue Monster Truck ($15.99) / See at LEGO
- 60399 Green Race Car ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 60400 Go-Karts and Race Drivers ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 60401 Construction Steamroller ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 60410 Fire Rescue Motorcycle ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 60411 Fire Rescue Helicopter ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 60428 Space Construction Mech ($9.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Disney / January 2024:
- 43246 Princess Market Adventure ($99.99) / See at LEGO
- 43241 Rapunzel's Tower & the Snuggly Duckling ($84.99) / See at LEGO
- 43238 Elsa's Frozen Castle ($44.99) / See at LEGO
- 40708 Mini Disney Ariel's Castle ($39.97) / See at LEGO
- 43233 Belle's Storytime Horse Carriage ($15.99) / See at LEGO
- 43234 Elsa's Frozen Treats ($15.99) / See at LEGO
- 40673 Spring Festival Mickey Mouse Brickheadz ($9.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Ninjago / January 2024:
- 71809 Egalt the Master Dragon ($69.99) / See at LEGO
- 71808 Kai's Elemental Fire Mech ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 71806 Cole's Elemental Earth Mech ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 71807 Sora's Elemental Tech Mech ($19.90) / See at LEGO
- 71804 Arin's Battle Mech ($15.99) / See at LEGO
- 71801 Kai's Rising Dragon Strike ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 71802 Nya's Rising Dragon Strike ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 71803 Arin's Rising Dragon Strike ($9.99) / See at LEGO
- 71805 Jay's Mech Battle Pack ($9.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Classic / January 2024:
- 11035 Creative Houses ($54.99) / See at LEGO
- 11036 Creative Vehicles ($54.99) / See at LEGO
- 11034 Creative Pets ($34.99) / See at LEGO
- 11037 Creative Space Planets ($34.99) / See at LEGO
LEGO Technic / January 2024:
- 42168 John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester ($39.99) / See at LEGO
- 42167 Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck ($32.99) / See at LEGO
- 42166 NEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car ($26.99) / See at LEGO
- 42164 Off-Road Race Buggy ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 42163 Heavy-Duty Bulldozer ($12.99) / See at LEGO
Other Notable LEGO Sets For January 2024:
- 80113 Family Reunion Celebration ($129.99) / See at LEGO
- 21345 Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera ($79.99) / See at LEGO
- 31211 Macaw Parrots ($59.99) / See at LEGO
- 10328 Bouquet of Roses ($59.99) / See at LEGO
- 31149 Creator 3-in-1 Retro Roller Skate ($29.99) / See at LEGO
- 31147 LEGO Creator Retro Camera ($19.99) / See at LEGO
- 40725 Cherry Blossoms ($14.99) / See at LEGO
- 66763 LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 25 6 Pack ($29.94) / See at LEGO
- 71045 LEGO Collectible Minifigures Series 25 ($4.99) / See at LEGO