Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On January 1st, 2025

A new year is upon us and that means it’s time to start fresh and see what LEGO has in store for 2025. It all starts on January 1st with the release of a huge wave of new sets that are highlighted by releases in the Modular Buildings, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Super Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and Marvel lineups. However, as you’ll soon see, that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed below will be available to order on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. At the time of writing, details on specific promotions and gift with purchase sets have not been revealed, but rest assured that all of the details will be available right here on the release date.

If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. Now, let’s talk about the upcoming sets.

Blacktron Renegade (10355)

LEGO Icons and Art Sets For January 2025

Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops (76444)

LEGO Harry Potter Sets For January 2025

ARC-170 Starfighter (75402)

LEGO Star Wars Sets For January 2025

LEGO Mario Kart

Super Mario / Mario Kart LEGO Sets For January 2025

Animal Crossing and Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Sets for January 2025

The Mooshroom House (21270)

Minecraft LEGO Sets for January 2025

MARVEL Logo & Minifigures (76313)

LEGO Marvel And DC Sets For January 2025

Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull (76969)

LEGO Jurassic World and Creator 3-in-1 Sets For January 2025

Deep-Sea Research Submarine (42201)

LEGO Technic Releases for January 2025

The LEGO lineups listed above include our favorite releases for January, but there’s still a lot more where that came from. Like, A LOT. Naturally, LEGO is starting off 2025 with one of the biggest new release waves that you’ll see all year. Below you’ll find a quick breakdown of additional sets that include Disney, Ninjago, City, Dreamzzz, Duplo, Friends, the Botanical Collection, and more.

LEGO Ninjago Sets for January 2025

These Ninjago sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Zane’s Ultra Combiner Mech (71834) / $99.99

Kai’s Mech Storm Rider (71830) / $49.99

Ras and Arin’s Super Storm Jet (71833) / $49.99

Ninja Spinjitzu Temple (71831) / $39.99

Dragonian Storm Village (71841) / $39.99

Lloyd’s Pull-Back Race Car (71828) / $24.99

Dragon Spinjitzu Battle Pack (71826) / $19.99

Lloyd’s Green Forest Dragon (71829) / $19.99

Kai’s Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner (71823) / $9.99

Sora’s Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner (71824) / $9.99

Zane’s Battle Suit Mech (71827) / $9.99

LEGO Disney Sets for January 2025

These Disney sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Cinderella’s Castle & Horse Carriage (43275) / $79.99

Moana’s Adventure Canoe (43270) / $59.99

Anna’s Sleigh Adventure (43256) / $39.99

Arendelle Frozen Castle (43265) / $29.99

Moana’s Island Fun (43260) / $19.99

Encanto Mini House (43261) / $19.99

Twirling Ariel (43259) / $9.99

LEGO City Sets for January 2025

These City sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars (60445) / $99.99

Modular Galactic Spaceship (60446) / $79.99

F1 Garage & Mercedes-AMG & Alpine Cars (60444) / $79.99

Scrapyard with Cars (60472) / $79.99

Helicopter, Fire Truck & Submarine Remix (60462) / $59.99

No Limits: Race Car Ramp Track (60460) / $49.99

Holiday Adventure Camper Van (60454) / $29.99

F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car (60443) / $29.99

Lifeguard Beach Rescue Truck (60453) / $24.99

Off-Road 4×4 Mountain Truck (60447) / $19.99

Emergency Ambulance (60451) / $19.99

Donut Truck (60452) / $19.99

Red Farm Tractor with Trailer & Sheep (60461) / $19.99

Fire Ladder Truck (60463) / $19.99

F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race Cars (60464) / $19.99

Yellow Construction Wheel Loader (60450) / $14.99

F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car (60442) / $12.99

Red Sports Car (60448) / $9.99

Pizza vs. Fire Truck (60458) / $9.99

Airplane vs. Hospital Bed (60459) / $9.99

LEGO DREAMZzz Sets For January 2025

These DREAMZzz sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Cooper’s Tiger Mech & Zero’s Hot Rod Car (71497) / $99.99

Mateo and the Z-Blob Action Race Car (71491) / $49.99

Izzie and Bunchurro the Gaming Bunny (71490) / $19.99

Cooper’s Gaming Controller Jet (71489) / $19.99

Bunchu’s Creative Animal Adventures (71488) / $9.99

Z-Blob’s Robot and Vehicle Adventures (71487) / $9.99

LEGO Duplo Sets For January 2025

These Duplo sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Big Interactive Community Train (10428) / $139.99

Interactive Adventure Train (10427) / $79.99

3-in-1 Wild Animal Families (10446) / $79.99

F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers (10445) / $44.99

Train Bridge and Tracks (10426) / $39.99

First Time: Visit with the Doctor (10449) / $39.99

Balancing & Stacking Tree (10440) / $19.99

Creative Garden & Flowers (10444) / $19.99

Ambulance & Driver (10447) / $19.99

Green Building Plate (10460) / $12.99

Wild Animal Families: Penguins & Lions (10442) / $9.99

LEGO Friends Sets For January 2025

These Friends sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Heartlake City Apartments and Stores (42670) / $169.99

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Airport and Airplane (42656) / $99.99

Beekeepers’ House and Flower Garden (42669) / $89.99

Restaurant and Cooking School (42655) / $79.99

Friendship Tree House Hangout (42652) / $69.99

Friendship Camper Van Adventure (42663) / $59.99

Horse and Pet Vet Clinic (42651) / $49.99

Hair Salon and Accessories Store (42662) / $44.99

Pet Accessories Shop (42650) / $39.99

Heartlake City Candy Store (42649) / $29.99

Heartlake City Ice Cream Truck (42644) / $19.99

Autumn’s Room (42646) / $19.99

Paisley’s Room (42647) / $19.99

Aliya’s Baby Sister’s Playroom (42645) / $17.99

Surfing Dogs and Scooter Adventure (42641) / $14.99

Guinea Pig Playground (42640) / $9.99

Cotton Candy Stand and Scooter (42643) / $9.99

Botanical And Seasonal Collections For January 2025

These Botanical sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342) / $59.99

Lucky Bamboo (10344) / $29.99

Mini Orchid (10343) / $29.99

These Seasonal sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st

Trotting Lantern (80116) / $129.99

Good Fortune (80117) / $89.99

Sweetheart Tweety Bird (40824) / $34.99

Lucky Cat (40813) / $29.99

Love Bears (40821) / $14.99

Miscellaneous New Releases for January 2025