Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On January 1st, 2025

A new year is upon us and that means it’s time to start fresh and see what LEGO has in store for 2025. It all starts on January 1st with the release of a huge wave of new sets that are highlighted by releases in the Modular Buildings, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Super Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and Marvel lineups. However, as you’ll soon see, that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed below will be available to order on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. At the time of writing, details on specific promotions and gift with purchase sets have not been revealed, but rest assured that all of the details will be available right here on the release date.
If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. Now, let’s talk about the upcoming sets.
LEGO Icons and Art Sets For January 2025
- Tudor Corner (10350) / $229.99 – See at LEGO
- Fountain Garden (10359) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Blacktron Renegade (10355) / $99.99 – See at LEGO (Insider early access on 1/1. Open to everyone on 1/3)
- Leonardo da Vinci’s Flying Machine (10363) / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Art Love (31214) / $79.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Harry Potter Sets For January 2025
- Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops (76444) / $199.99 – See at LEGO
- Malfoy Manor (76453) / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle Flying Lessons (76447) / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Hagrid & Harry’s Motorcycle Ride (76443) / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle: Dueling Club (76441) / $24.99 – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class (76442) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Star Wars Sets For January 2025
- Grogu with Hover Pram (75403) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- ARC-170 Starfighter (75402) / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Home One Starcruiser (75405) / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Acclamator-Class Assault Ship (75404) / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Ahsoka’s Jedi Interceptor (75401) / $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Mando and Grogu’s N-1 Starfighter (75410) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
Super Mario / Mario Kart LEGO Sets For January 2025
- Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set (72036) / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Toad’s Garage (72035) / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo (72033) / $34.99 – See at LEGO
- Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi (72034) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Standard Kart (72032) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Yoshi Bike (72031) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
Animal Crossing and Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Sets for January 2025
- Able Sisters Clothing Shop (77055) / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop (77054) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Stargazing with Celeste (77053) / $9.99 – See at LEGO
- Sonic:
- Super Shadow vs. Biolizard (77073) / $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Cyclone vs. Metal Sonic (77002) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Sonic’s Campfire Clash (77001) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
Minecraft LEGO Sets for January 2025
- The Mooshroom House (21270) / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- The Armadillo Mine Expedition (21269) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- The Baby Pig House (21268) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- The Illager Desert Patrol (21267) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
- The Nether Lava Battle (21266) / $9.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Marvel And DC Sets For January 2025
- Marvel Logo & Minifigures (76313) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Captain America: Civil War Action Battle (76314) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Spidey and Gobby’s Raptor Battle at Tree House HQ (11200) / $54.99 – See at LEGO
- Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot (76311) / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk (76310) / $34.99 – See at LEGO
- Team Spidey Dino Crawler Rescue (11199) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car (76309) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Spin and Electro Dinosaur Vehicle Chase (11198) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron (76307) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
- Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom (76308) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
- DC:
- Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker (76303) / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze (76301) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Superman Mech vs. Lex Luthor (76302) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Jurassic World and Creator 3-in-1 Sets For January 2025
- Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull (76969) / $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Little Eatie: T. rex (76967) / $24.99 – See at LEGO
- Creator 3-in-1:
- Medieval Dragon (33161) / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- Wild Animals: Panda Family (31165) / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Typewriter with Flowers (31169) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Playful Cat (31163) / $24.99 – See at LEGO
- Space Robot (31164) / $24.99 – See at LEGO
- Cute Bunny (31162) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Aircraft: Race Plane (31160) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
- Wild Animals: Surprising Spider (31159) / $12.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Technic Releases for January 2025
- Deep-Sea Research Submarine (42201) / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Monster Jam ThunderROARus Pull-Back (42200) / $27.99 – See at LEGO
- Monster Jam DIGatron Pull-Back (42199) / $27.99 – See at LEGO
- Bush Plane (42198) / $27.99 – See at LEGO
- Backhoe Loader (42197) / $9.99 – See at LEGO
The LEGO lineups listed above include our favorite releases for January, but there’s still a lot more where that came from. Like, A LOT. Naturally, LEGO is starting off 2025 with one of the biggest new release waves that you’ll see all year. Below you’ll find a quick breakdown of additional sets that include Disney, Ninjago, City, Dreamzzz, Duplo, Friends, the Botanical Collection, and more.
LEGO Ninjago Sets for January 2025
- These Ninjago sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Zane’s Ultra Combiner Mech (71834) / $99.99
- Kai’s Mech Storm Rider (71830) / $49.99
- Ras and Arin’s Super Storm Jet (71833) / $49.99
- Ninja Spinjitzu Temple (71831) / $39.99
- Dragonian Storm Village (71841) / $39.99
- Lloyd’s Pull-Back Race Car (71828) / $24.99
- Dragon Spinjitzu Battle Pack (71826) / $19.99
- Lloyd’s Green Forest Dragon (71829) / $19.99
- Kai’s Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner (71823) / $9.99
- Sora’s Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner (71824) / $9.99
- Zane’s Battle Suit Mech (71827) / $9.99
LEGO Disney Sets for January 2025
- These Disney sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Cinderella’s Castle & Horse Carriage (43275) / $79.99
- Moana’s Adventure Canoe (43270) / $59.99
- Anna’s Sleigh Adventure (43256) / $39.99
- Arendelle Frozen Castle (43265) / $29.99
- Moana’s Island Fun (43260) / $19.99
- Encanto Mini House (43261) / $19.99
- Twirling Ariel (43259) / $9.99
LEGO City Sets for January 2025
- These City sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars (60445) / $99.99
- Modular Galactic Spaceship (60446) / $79.99
- F1 Garage & Mercedes-AMG & Alpine Cars (60444) / $79.99
- Scrapyard with Cars (60472) / $79.99
- Helicopter, Fire Truck & Submarine Remix (60462) / $59.99
- No Limits: Race Car Ramp Track (60460) / $49.99
- Holiday Adventure Camper Van (60454) / $29.99
- F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car (60443) / $29.99
- Lifeguard Beach Rescue Truck (60453) / $24.99
- Off-Road 4×4 Mountain Truck (60447) / $19.99
- Emergency Ambulance (60451) / $19.99
- Donut Truck (60452) / $19.99
- Red Farm Tractor with Trailer & Sheep (60461) / $19.99
- Fire Ladder Truck (60463) / $19.99
- F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race Cars (60464) / $19.99
- Yellow Construction Wheel Loader (60450) / $14.99
- F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car (60442) / $12.99
- Red Sports Car (60448) / $9.99
- Pizza vs. Fire Truck (60458) / $9.99
- Airplane vs. Hospital Bed (60459) / $9.99
LEGO DREAMZzz Sets For January 2025
- These DREAMZzz sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Cooper’s Tiger Mech & Zero’s Hot Rod Car (71497) / $99.99
- Mateo and the Z-Blob Action Race Car (71491) / $49.99
- Izzie and Bunchurro the Gaming Bunny (71490) / $19.99
- Cooper’s Gaming Controller Jet (71489) / $19.99
- Bunchu’s Creative Animal Adventures (71488) / $9.99
- Z-Blob’s Robot and Vehicle Adventures (71487) / $9.99
LEGO Duplo Sets For January 2025
- These Duplo sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Big Interactive Community Train (10428) / $139.99
- Interactive Adventure Train (10427) / $79.99
- 3-in-1 Wild Animal Families (10446) / $79.99
- F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers (10445) / $44.99
- Train Bridge and Tracks (10426) / $39.99
- First Time: Visit with the Doctor (10449) / $39.99
- Balancing & Stacking Tree (10440) / $19.99
- Creative Garden & Flowers (10444) / $19.99
- Ambulance & Driver (10447) / $19.99
- Green Building Plate (10460) / $12.99
- Wild Animal Families: Penguins & Lions (10442) / $9.99
LEGO Friends Sets For January 2025
- These Friends sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Heartlake City Apartments and Stores (42670) / $169.99
- LEGO Friends Heartlake City Airport and Airplane (42656) / $99.99
- Beekeepers’ House and Flower Garden (42669) / $89.99
- Restaurant and Cooking School (42655) / $79.99
- Friendship Tree House Hangout (42652) / $69.99
- Friendship Camper Van Adventure (42663) / $59.99
- Horse and Pet Vet Clinic (42651) / $49.99
- Hair Salon and Accessories Store (42662) / $44.99
- Pet Accessories Shop (42650) / $39.99
- Heartlake City Candy Store (42649) / $29.99
- Heartlake City Ice Cream Truck (42644) / $19.99
- Autumn’s Room (42646) / $19.99
- Paisley’s Room (42647) / $19.99
- Aliya’s Baby Sister’s Playroom (42645) / $17.99
- Surfing Dogs and Scooter Adventure (42641) / $14.99
- Guinea Pig Playground (42640) / $9.99
- Cotton Candy Stand and Scooter (42643) / $9.99
Botanical And Seasonal Collections For January 2025
- These Botanical sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342) / $59.99
- Lucky Bamboo (10344) / $29.99
- Mini Orchid (10343) / $29.99
- These Seasonal sets will be available here at LEGO on January 1st
- Trotting Lantern (80116) / $129.99
- Good Fortune (80117) / $89.99
- Sweetheart Tweety Bird (40824) / $34.99
- Lucky Cat (40813) / $29.99
- Love Bears (40821) / $14.99
Miscellaneous New Releases for January 2025
- Minifigures Series 27 – 6 Pack (66795) / $29.94 – See at LEGO
- Minifigures Series 27 – Individual (71048) / $4.99 – See at LEGO
- Classic: Creative Happy Box (11042) / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Classic: Creative Dinosaurs (11041) / $34.99 – See at LEGO
- Classic: Creative Food Friends (11039) / $9.99 – See at LEGO
- BrickHeadz: Tom & Jerry (40793) / $14.99 – See at LEGO
- Monkie Kid: Erlang’s Celestial Mech (80065) / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Monkie Kid: Mythical Creature Qilin (80066) / $69.99 – See at LEGO