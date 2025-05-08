Get All Of The Wheel of Time Books For Only $18 Until May 22nd

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series is an icon of fantasy literature that’s known for its complex world-building, intricate magic system, and vast cast of compelling characters. When Jordan died in 2007, his widow and editor hand-picked none other than Brandon Sanderson (The Stormlight Archive) to finish the series using Jordan’s notes. Brandon Sanderson is arguably the best fantasy author working today, and most would say that he did an admirable job with an impossible task. That said, if you haven’t read all 15 books in the series, or you’ve been enjoying the live-action adaptation on Amazon Prime Video and want to check out the source material, you can do so super cheap thanks to this Humble Bundle deal. If you’re seeing this after May 1st, consider yourself lucky because the deal has been extended through May 22nd.

All 15 books from Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series are included in the bundle for only $18. Fans will also receive The Wheel of Time Companion and The World of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time, two companion novels that’ll deepen the world even further. Note that Humble offers a “Pay What You Want” option, where fans can choose to pay less for a small bundle of books, or more to contribute to charity. For example, only $1 will get you The Wheel of Time – Book One: The Eye of the World.

This time, Humble partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Proceeds from the bundle will be split between Macmillan Publishers, Humble, and the ACLU. You can donate more than the minimum as well as adjust the ratio so a higher percentage of your purchase benefits the ACLU. If you’d like to pick up this bundle, head to Humble Bundle right here. All books are delivered as ePUB files, the easiest way to download them onto any e-reader. A full breakdown of the mainline books in The Wheel of Time series are as follows:

"New Spring" (Prequel): Robert Jordan

"The Eye of the World": Robert Jordan

"The Great Hunt": Robert Jordan

"The Dragon Reborn": Robert Jordan

"The Shadow Rising": Robert Jordan

"The Fires of Heaven": Robert Jordan

"Lord of Chaos": Robert Jordan

"A Crown of Swords": Robert Jordan

"The Path of Daggers": Robert Jordan

"Winter's Heart": Robert Jordan

"Crossroads of Twilight": Robert Jordan

"Knife of Dreams": Robert Jordan

"The Gathering Storm": Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson

"Towers of Midnight": Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson

"A Memory of Light": Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson

Amazon’s Wheel of Time premiered its season 3 on March 13th, and so far fans seem to be enjoying it. After a disappointing season 1, and a slightly better season 2, season 3 has been impressive. Erik Kain from Forbes writes, “season 3, which has already dropped three episodes on its first day on Prime Video, is yet another step in the right direction for Amazon’s epic fantasy series. I’ve watched the first four episodes, each clocking in at over an hour, and am happy to report that I’ve enjoyed each of them immensely.”



For an epic-fantasy like Wheel of Time, this is great news. Many shows aren’t given the time to escape a disappointing first season, so for Wheel of Time to be using their season 3 opportunity to create something that fans are really loving is fantastic. Hopefully the season only continues to get better from here.