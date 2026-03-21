Pokémon Sleep Now Works With Garmin Smartwatches — Here Are the Compatible Models

Tracking your sleep with a Garmin smartwatch sure would be a whole lot better if you could also turn those restful hours into Pokémon-catching progress. Well, thanks to a new partnership, you no longer have to choose. Pokémon Sleep has officially expanded its device compatibility to include Garmin smartwatches, and it’s exactly the crossover your wrist has been waiting for.

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Your Sleep Data Just Got a Whole Lot More Useful

Pokémon Sleep is the mobile app from The Pokémon Company that gamifies your nightly rest. The longer and better you sleep, the more Pokémon you attract to your campsite. It’s a clever concept, and now it’s even better if you’re already wearing a fitness tracker to bed every night anyway.

Previously, the app worked primarily with the Pokémon GO Plus+ device, along with select Apple Watch and Android-compatible options. But Garmin users? You were largely left out in the cold… or in this case, left out in the dark. That changes now.

Which Garmin Models Are Compatible?

Pokémon Sleep’s Garmin support covers a solid range of popular models, so there’s a good chance your watch is already on the list. The currently confirmed compatible Garmin smartwatches include:

That’s a pretty impressive lineup covering everything from everyday fitness watches to Garmin’s more rugged, outdoorsy flagships. No matter if you’re a casual step-counter or someone who tracks altitude on weekend hikes, there’s likely a spot for you here.

How It Actually Works

Once you’ve confirmed your watch is compatible, setup is refreshingly straightforward. You’ll link your Garmin account through the Pokémon Sleep app, and from there, your watch automatically syncs your sleep data each morning. No need to fuss with the Pokémon GO Plus+ dongle or keep your phone face-down on the nightstand. Your Garmin does the heavy lifting while you do the sleeping, which now might be the most you’ve ever looked forward to going to bed.

Pokémon Sleep was already a fun concept, but its hardware limitations kept a lot of people on the sidelines. Garmin has one of the most loyal fitness-tracker fanbases out there, and those users already trust their watches with their health data. Bringing that same device into the Pokémon ecosystem just makes sense, and it lowers the barrier to entry significantly.

You don’t need to buy new hardware. You don’t need to remember to charge yet another accessory. You just sleep, wake up, and see which new Pokémon showed up overnight. That’s the kind of low-effort, high-reward gaming loop that fits perfectly into adult life.