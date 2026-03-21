Official Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch 2 Is Up for Preorder

If you’ve ever white-knuckled a standard Joy-Con through Rainbow Road and thought, “There has to be a better way…,” good news. Nintendo and HORI have officially unveiled the Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch 2, and preorders are now live on Amazon for its March 23 release.

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What Is the Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe?

The Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe is a licensed, officially branded racing wheel controller designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. Built by HORI (the same peripheral maker that’s been crafting quality Nintendo accessories for decades) this wheel is made to complement the Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Kart World.

The wheel features a full steering wheel design with built-in buttons, a D-pad, and triggers that map to your standard Switch 2 controls. It’s wired, which might raise an eyebrow or two, but that also means zero latency and no batteries to charge mid-Grand Prix.

The design leans fully into the Mario Kart aesthetic with bold colors and clean branding, so it looks right at home next to your Switch 2 dock. It won’t exactly blend into a minimalist living room setup, but if you have a Mario poster on the wall, you’re probably fine with that.

Preorder pricing sits at $129.99, which puts it in a pretty reasonable spot for a licensed racing peripheral. For perspective, for a dedicated wheel that’s officially endorsed by Nintendo, that’s a pretty fair ask.

Who Should Buy It?

If you’re a casual player who fires up Mario Kart a few times a year at family game night, you’re probably fine sticking with Joy-Cons. They work. No shame in that.

But if you’re the person in the house who absolutely owns Mario Kart (who knows every shortcut on Mushroom Cup and who has opinions about drift timing) this wheel is definitely for you. It’s also a fantastic pick for parents looking to give younger kids a more intuitive, physically engaging way to play. There’s something about holding an actual steering wheel that just clicks for little ones who haven’t quite mastered analog stick control yet.

It’s also worth noting that this is an officially licensed peripheral, which matters more than it might seem. You’re getting proper button mapping, Nintendo-verified compatibility, and the peace of mind that it won’t brick your console or drift wildly out of nowhere.

Let’s a-go!

The Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch 2 hits a nice spot between fun novelty and genuine gameplay upgrade. Especially with Amazon’s price guarantee (where you’ll get the best possible price before launch), it’s an accessible preorder that makes a lot of sense if Mario Kart World is already on your daily playlist.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for a gift that’ll land, this one’s worth locking in sooner rather than later.