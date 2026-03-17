Winnie the Pooh Turns 100: Disney Launches New Books, Merch, and Collaborations for the Hundred Acre Wood Centennial

If there’s one bear who’s earned a century-long celebration, it’s the round, honey-obsessed, endlessly wise Winnie the Pooh. In 2026, the Hundred Acre Wood officially turns 100 years old, and Disney is making absolutely sure the whole world feels it.

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It was October 1926 when A.A. Milne first introduced the world to Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and the rest of that unforgettable woodland crew. A hundred years later, those themes of friendship, quiet kindness, and finding joy in small moments haven’t aged a single day. If anything, they hit harder now than ever. And Disney’s centennial celebration is shaping up to be one of the biggest anniversary rollouts in recent memory, spanning books, collectibles, apparel, beauty, tech, and beyond.

New Books Worth Gifting (and Keeping for Yourself)

Random House Children’s Books is dropping Winnie the Pooh: Wonders of the Hundred-Acre Wood Treasury, which is exactly the kind of oversized, coffee-table-worthy volume you buy “for the kids” and then quietly keep on your own shelf.

Insight Editions is serving up Disney: Winnie the Pooh: The Hundred-Acre Wood Cookbook, because of course there’s a cookbook… Pooh literally lives for snacks. DK rounds things out with The Winnie the Pooh Book: A Centenary Celebration, a deep-dive tribute to the legacy.

Perhaps the most quietly exciting release is Winnie the Pooh: 100 Mindful Moments, arriving September 22 from Penguin Random House. Pooh has always been low-key one of literature’s greatest philosophers, and a mindfulness book built around his gentle wisdom feels absolutely earned. These titles make excellent gifts for longtime fans, nostalgic parents, and anyone who could use a little more Hundred Acre Wood energy in their life.

Shop the new Winnie the Pooh book collection:

The Merch Lineup Is Massive

The centennial is fueling a wide range of licensed collaborations across basically every retail category you can imagine.

On the apparel side, Old Navy, GAP, and Carter’s are all releasing Pooh-themed collections, so you can dress the whole family in coordinating bear energy. Vera Bradley is bringing the character to bags and accessories, and PopSockets has tech accessories covered for your devices.

Beauty fans aren’t left out either. Wet Brush, Wet n Wild, and Mad Beauty are all part of the celebration, which means your vanity can officially become Pooh-themed.

Collector Highlights You’ll Actually Want

Funko is releasing Pooh-specific figures including Pooh in Honey Tree, Pooh with Balloon, and Sleeping Pooh, all of which are strong candidates for immediate shelf placement. LEGO is getting in on it too, with Disney Winnie the Pooh LEGO sets including Piglet’s Birthday Fun. Loungefly bags, Pandora charm collections, and plush lines from Just Play and GUND round out a collector’s wishlist that’s going to do some serious damage to your wallet.

Pre-order the Funko x Winnie the Pooh collection:

A Year-Long Celebration Worth Following

Disney’s broader campaign is built around bringing fans back to the Hundred Acre Wood through social content, creator collaborations, and a new tribute video that leans into Pooh’s enduring wisdom.

The celebration builds toward the official October publishing anniversary, with products rolling out across Disney Store, Target, Five Below, and TJ Maxx throughout the year. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just rediscovering the magic, 2026 is shaping up to be a very good year for the hunny-loving bear, as well as for everyone who grew up wandering those woods with him.